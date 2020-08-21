Big Brother spoilers: Who got evicted from BB22 cast in Week 2?

Big Brother spoilers now confirm who got evicted from the BB22 cast in Week 2. It may not end up being that much of a surprise to fans that have been paying close attention to the live feeds over the last 15 days.

Memphis Garrett nominated Nicole Anthony and David Alexander. It may not have been who Memphis wanted to target this week, though, because Ian Terry found safety thanks to Christmas Abbott.

At the Veto Competition, Memphis won the Power of Veto, giving him the chance to keep his nominations in place ahead of the Eviction Ceremony. That’s exactly what he did, as he left Nicole and David on the block.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Following all of the POV excitement, though, Nicole A. was so down on herself that some fans of the show started to worry that she might decide to self-evict.

She decided to tough it out, making it all the way to the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony, where she hoped that people in her alliances were going to step up to the plate and help save her from following Keesha Smith out the front door.

Who got evicted on Big Brother 22 tonight?

At the Eviction Ceremony, the 12 voting houseguests took turns going to the Diary Room to let host Julie Chen know who they were selecting to evict from the Big Brother house.

In was another one-sided vote, as the BB22 cast evicted Nicole Anthony. She finishes the season in 15th place and is likely heading home. It was a 10-2 vote.

Read More Big Brother 22 return date projections: Summer 2020 show coming soon

And as for who voted to save Nicole? Those two houseguests were Enzo Palumbo and Kevin Campbell. Ready for the blame game to begin?

Why do we think that she is heading home? Former winner Evel Dick Donato recently posted on social media that Keesha Smith is already home, which may have burst that bubble for fans hoping there was a Battle Back Competition this summer.

A Battle Back may still appear with the members of the BB22 jury, but it doesn’t look like the first few evictees are going to get a second chance this time around.

Nicole Anthony is not going to enjoy the post-eviction footage

When Nicole gets to see the footage of what has been taking place in the house this summer, she may end up with a lot of regrets from how she treated Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha.

The veteran duo was doing everything they could to save Nicole, even as other houseguests were gaslighting her. She may have started to figure things out when her supposed alliance refused to save her, but that was after she decided to go off on Janelle in one of the bedrooms.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.