Big Brother spoilers: Veto winner reveals intentions for Veto Ceremony

Big Brother spoilers from late Saturday and into early Sunday reveal what the winner of the Power of Veto has decided to do at the upcoming Veto Ceremony.

Taking a step back for just a moment, there are a lot of other Big Brother spoilers that have come out on the live feeds that also need to be mentioned.

Frenchie is the first Head of Household of the summer. His team (Team Jokers) won the team challenge during the season premiere and they all gained safety. This meant that Brandon “Frenchie” French, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Frazier were all safe for the week.

At the Week 1 Nomination Ceremony, Frenchie shocked the entire house and put Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez on the block. It was not what Frenchie had hinted at on the feeds and these are two people he had told were safe in the house.

Then, at the first Veto Competition, it was Derek Xiao who won the Power of Veto. He controls the house for a short period of time because he has the power to save one of the nominees and force Frenchie to name a replacement.

Is Derek going to use the Power of Veto?

Derek told Frenchie that he is indeed going to use the Power of Veto at the Veto Ceremony. That is slated to happen at some point on July 12 and it will then be a focal point of the July 14 episode of the show.

According to Derek, he is going to save Kyland from the block. This is also something that he told Kyland, so it seems like that is the route he is taking. This is where things get complicated because the power then goes back to Frenchie to possibly fulfill his plan to backdoor someone.

Who is Frenchie going to name as a replacement nominee?

According to what Frenchie told Derek on the live feeds, he is planning to replace Kyland with Travis Long. This would mean that the two people on the block for the Eviction Ceremony on July 15 will be Travis and Alyssa – if Frenchie is actually telling the truth.

The conversations between Frenchie and Derek have been a bit odd, with Frenchie trying to show Derek that he trusts him one hundred percent. It’s a big flip from when Frenchie was saying Derek was going to be his primary target for eviction.

The clip below that was shared on social media certainly points out exactly what we were just saying. Why would Derek believe anything that Frenchie is saying to him right now?

WHEN did Derek X prove his loyalty??? Wasn't the whole reason he was the target EARLIER TODAY because Frenchie called him out for being unloyal to his team? That same betrayal that Brent hasn't forgiven DX for? #bb23 pic.twitter.com/193Uy8JI0y — Jasper the Superfan #BB23 (@FeedBrother) July 11, 2021

Once the Veto Ceremony takes place, we will make sure to pass on the Big Brother spoilers that turn up on the live feeds. It looks like Travis is going to wind up on the block, but it’s hard to trust anything that Frenchie is saying in the house right now. He is an unreliable narrator who creates a lot of good sound bites — like when he tore into the Big Brother 21 bullies — but does he have any idea how to play the game?

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.