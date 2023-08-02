Big Brother spoilers: Mystery returning houseguest teased

Big Brother has revealed an early surprise for premiere night.

When Julie Chen Moonves said to expect the unexpected from this season, she meant it.

“The #BB25 multiverse will release a mystery 17th HG,” reads a new post from the Big Brother social media accounts.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a cast list of 16 BB25 houseguests was released.

Some notable names are already part of the BB25 cast, including the son of a reality TV celebrity.

And now a huge twist is getting introduced before the first episode even begins.

A mystery houseguest joins the BB25 cast

In addition to the tease that was dropped on Twitter, a question was asked of fans.

“What’s your guess for who it is?” reads the rest of the post.

This indicates that it is someone who fans are going to recognize. The easy guess is that someone is returning to play the game again. But will they be sticking around?

Celebrity Big Brother had a season where a houseguest popped in for a few days, and then he quickly exited stage left.

Anthony Scaramucci was a fake houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother 2. The former White House Director of Communications was only there to create buzz before he exited.

Is a former Big Brother player about to do the same thing? Fans will have to tune in on the opening night to find out the answers.

Big Brother 25 looks to make a big splash

The first episode of Big Brother 25 airs at 8/7c on Wednesday, August 2.

New episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays each week.

The first episode will begin with a look back, as this is the 25th season of the regular show.

CBS has also done three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and an online season (Big Brother: Over the Top), but this is a celebration of the (usually) summer version.

Julie Chen Moonves provided a full house tour of the BB25 domicile. Now fans get to see how the new houseguests interact with it.

Sixteen people were advertised as taking part, but now it looks like a 17th person will make a surprise entrance.

Episodes of Big Brother 25 can be streamed on Paramount+ this summer and fall.

The streaming service also has past seasons of Big Brother available for viewing.

A new free way to watch the Big Brother live feeds is also available for fans.

