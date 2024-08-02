Big Brother shares hilarious goodbye message for Lisa Weintraub

The Big Brother 26 cast voted out Lisa Weintraub in Week 2.

The celebrity chef found herself on the wrong side of eviction.

While Angela Murray continues to cause drama in the house, the BB26 cast felt Lisa was a bigger threat who needed to be sent home first.

The 11-1 vote shocked Lisa and Angela equally, and Lisa was still recovering as she sat down with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother fans who are only watching episodes have been missing the drama on the Live Feeds.

That drama has included one houseguest whining about even being on BB26. Fans have not been pleased.

A goodbye message to Lisa from herself

The Big Brother social media team has been doing something fun following evictions this season.

The producers had the BB26 cast members film messages to be shown when they leave the house.

It was a way for each cast member to speak to their future self, and a new video was shared following Lisa’s exit.

“Gone in a cloud of glitter ✨😔 #BB26 #BigBrother #RealityTV #EvictionNight,” reads the caption to a goodbye video for Lisa.

The video below has Lisa speaking to her future self. Lisa talks about being proud going on Big Brother, but she may not have fully understood the assignment.

Sad music plays in the background as the video turns to black-and-white and marks Lisa’s exit.

“Gone but not forgotten,” scrolls across the screen as raindrops cascade down Lisa’s picture.

More from the Big Brother house

Here are some Live Feeds spoilers following Lisa’s exit. The BB26 played a new Head of Household Competition following her exit and eviction targets emerged.

As for why Lisa got voted out instead of Angela, fans continue to debate that on social media. For fans who haven’t watched the Live Feeds, many key moments have been missed during episodes.

One big moment that wasn’t in the episode was what Lisa did to the Have-Not pillows. It frustrated many Big Brother fans and continues to be mentioned on social media.

Additionally, some houseguests said they were worn out with the edible glitter and controlling behavior in the kitchen.

There was also a goodbye video shared when Matt Hardeman was evicted. It is shared below, with Matt showing confidence in his Big Brother abilities.

“Forever in our hearts, and on the memory wall…🕊️🕊️ #BB26 #BigBrother #RealityTV,” reads the caption to Matt’s video.

Here is the updated BB26 episode schedule for August. It includes a bonus night and a two-hour installment coming up.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also features classic seasons from the past, including two All-Stars seasons (BB7 and BB22).

