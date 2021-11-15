Big Brother rumors: Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather relationship still a hot topic

Xavier and Alyssa played on the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother showmance rumors still surround Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather.

Alyssa and Xavier were members of the Big Brother 23 cast this past summer, with Xavier ending up as the big $750,000 winner. Alyssa made it to the BB23 jury stage, but she got cut by The Cookout when it came down to the final seven.

Inside the Big Brother house, Alyssa was in a showmance with Christian Birkenberger, but that relationship didn’t carry over into the real world.

Recently, Alyssa and Christian did an interview where they spoke about not wanting to do a long-distance relationship and that they had broken up. It addressed quite a few rumors that the couple was no longer together.

Since the BB23 cast came back to the real world, there have been rumors that Alyssa and Xavier are dating. And those rumors don’t seem like they will go away until Alyssa and Xavier are each dating someone else.

Big Brother rumors: Are Alyssa and Xavier from BB23 dating?

Alyssa has publicly stated that she is only friends with Xavier and that they are just great pals that enjoy having fun together. But the closeness of their relationship that has shown up in videos posted on social media, and some suspect things that other BB23 cast members have said, continue to push the rumors.

The video shared below is a prime example of people helping push those rumors. Hannah Chaddha and Tiffany Mitchell were asked if Alyssa and Xavier are an item, and instead of flat out saying yes or no about it, they answered in a way that keeps the rumor mill going.

confirmed Xavier and Alyssa LMAOOOOO #bb23 pic.twitter.com/qr4n4VVThX — bb23 xavier + alyssa (@AlyssaAndXavier) November 15, 2021

More Big Brother rumors about a possible showmance

The Twitter account for SpoilerGirl1 continues to push the narrative that there is a secret relationship going on within the Big Brother 23 cast. Could it be that she knows another duo that is dating in the real world? Some rumors have suggested it could be Tiffany and Kyland Young.

In fact, the account has stated that there is a “secret relationship” from BB23, that one of the houseguests “hates” other people from the season, that there are some “fake friendships” taking place, and that some bitter feelings exist due to the success of The Cookout.

And that secret relationship isn’t the one that Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao announced once they were outside of the house. Claire and Derek X have been very public about their affection for each other and that definitely got showcased during the recent BB23 cast reunion in Florida.

These Big Brother rumors about a secret relationship aren’t going to go away anytime soon, especially with fan accounts set up on social media to celebrate Alyssa and Xavier, whether they are dating or not.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.