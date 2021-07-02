Big Brother releases cast videos so fans can hear BB23 voices

The new season of Big Brother has arrived. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast was revealed this week, with CBS teasing fans with bios of the 16 new houseguests.

Now, they have started using Instagram Stories to drop quick videos that feature those houseguests, allowing fans to hear their voices for the first time. Some of them have already been revealed, but more will be coming out as July 2 continues.

The full BB23 cast list has been well-accepted by fans of the show, with what seems like an interesting group of players.

The new cast even includes the son of legendary boxer Joe Frazier.

Big Brother Instagram page begins sharing videos

On July 2, the Instagram Stories page for Big Brother began filling up with videos of the BB23 cast members. Not all of them have been posted yet, but it is a great sampling from a few of them already.

Below is a video of the clips that featured Brent Champagne. It is followed by one that features Azah Awasum.

And here are Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao:

Next up we have Hannah Chaddha and Xavier Prather:

More news about Big Brother 23 season

The season premiere for the BB23 cast is going to air on Wednesday, July 7 at 8/7c on CBS. It’s a 90-minute episode to start the season and it is going to be packed with surprises, twists, and challenges as the houseguests finally get to meet each other.

Among the twists that will be presented during the first episode is the revelation that there will be teams. The BB23 teams will be done in a draft format and that theme will continue through the first few weeks of the season. There is also a huge twist planned for the final moments of the episode, so make sure you watch it until the very end.

It’s going to be a very busy night, with host Julie Chen Moonves introducing the 16-member cast to the CBS audience for the first time. There could be a lot of drama showing up on the Big Brother live feeds that night as well, especially with all of the revelations that will be taking place during that first episode.

Another interesting piece of news is that Cody Calafiore and Derrick Levasseur are doing a YouTube show about the BB23 cast. They will be weighing in with their thoughts about each eviction and chatting a lot about how the new season of Big Brother is progressing.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.