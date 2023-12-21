Big Brother: Reindeer Games season finale arrives

The first season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games is at an end.

Nine former houseguests returned to the Big Brother house to compete in a holiday-themed event. With each episode, one of the alums got eliminated.

Three additional alums were along to serve as co-hosts as Julie Chen Moonves enjoyed some time off. Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell served as Elf Ambassadors for Santa Claus.

While Reindeer Games Season 1 went quickly, each episode packed a punch. Advanced challenges helped thin the heard, and hopefully, producers carry over some of these games to the summer Big Brother house.

The fifth episode of Reindeer Games, which saw Britney Haynes get eliminated, hammered home the point that making it to the end meant playing in the Reindeer Games.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The season finale will now present an hour-long battle for the final four people to win the $100,000 prize. Who will win the Reindeer Games?

Who is competing in the Big Brother: Reindeer Games season finale?

Cameron Hardin, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, Josh Martinez, and Britney Haynes were eliminated during the first five episodes.

Nicole Franzel, Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, and Xavier Prather made it to the end. Nicole (BB18), Taylor (BB24), and Xavier (BB23) have each won a season of Big Brother, setting up an intense finale for the former champions.

The final episode for Reindeer Games begins at 8/7c on Thursday, December 21. It’s a one-hour finale, so the night could seem rushed. It is followed by a two-hour CBS special called Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic.

An epic conclusion to the inaugural season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games could increase support to bring the show back next winter. Many fans have shared their enjoyment of the first season on social media, especially with how quickly people get eliminated.

With a balanced cast, it’s also difficult to predict who will emerge from the final four to grab that $100,000 check.

I'm happy with the group in the Reindeer Games. They truly represent the best this season. No floaters. Frankie is an elf beast. Nicole is Lil Miss Claus. Taylor is the Christmas queen. Xavier is the X-mas conqueror. Let the games begin! #BBReindeergames pic.twitter.com/SdeHyhhCAr — Bird (@Birdshu) December 20, 2023

More news from the world of Big Brother

Previous episodes of Big Brother: Reindeer Games are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Matt Klotz from BB25 appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday, and an episode clip is available for fans to watch.

Two Big Brother legends are on the new season of The Traitors. Can one of them take home the cash prize? Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly came up short in the first season.

Jessica Graf just had another baby girl. Jessica appeared on Big Brother 19 and then won The Amazing Race with her future husband, Cody Nickson.

Guess who made it to the #BBReindeerGames without ever being in the bottom for the Santa Showdown?#ReindeerGames pic.twitter.com/aGkiA5sMIy — Pranay Das (@PranayLivesFor) December 20, 2023

A new season of Big Brother airs in the summer of 2024. Julie Chen Moonves will return to guide fans through BB26.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games airs on CBS.