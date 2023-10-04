Big Brother 25 recap: Intense POV and a possible backdoor

Big Brother 25 just aired its first Tuesday episode.

The return of Survivor and The Amazing Race forced CBS to make scheduling changes.

The October 3 episode focused on the Power of Veto and Cameron’s HOH.

Cameron Hardin became the Head of Household for a third time this season, giving him another shot at big moves.

Cameron nominated Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes during his Nomination Ceremony.

But the ladies had a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition.

Big Brother 25, Episode 26 recap

The new episode picked up following the Nomination Ceremony.

Cameron spoke about Felicia being his top target. Mecole was on the block as a pawn.

Cory Wurtenberger spoke in a Diary Room session about being relieved with the noms.

Felicia complained that Cameron doesn’t know how to connect with people.

Cirie Fields also talked about trying to blend in and keep herself from being a target.

And Mecole was worried that she wasn’t safe as a pawn. She wanted to secure the Power of Veto.

Creepy characters descended on the Big Brother houseguests in the mirrors/windows.

A conversation from before nominations was shown, where Cameron said he wouldn’t work with Felicia.

Cory and America also went to Mecole and Felicia to make a deal.

The first member of Jury will be evicted on Day 72.



A Messy Veto Competition

Cameron picked Matt Klotz to play for the Power of Veto when he drew the houseguest’s choice. Mecole also had her choice, and she went with Blue Kim. Felicia drew America Lopez.

The houseguests were gathered in the living room to watch a film preview for a new Exorcist installment.

One at a time, the six competitors were taken to the Scaryverse, where they had to save two girls from a haunted house (in the dark).

The winner of the Veto Competition would get to attend a private screening of The Exorcist: Believer. They could also invite three people to join them.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The challenge was long, with houseguests struggling to complete their exorcisms.

Blue finished in third place, Mecole finished second, and Cameron won another Power of Veto.

Cameron held the power at the Veto Meeting.

As for Felicia, the video below shows how well she did in the challenge.

Before the Veto Meeting was shown, Cameron invited Blue, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz to watch the Exorcist film.

The quartet got to go to the HOH Room for an early screening.

Big Brother backdoor plans?

Blue Kim wanted Cameron to go after Cory. And Cory wanted Cameron to go after Blue.

Cameron also chatted with Jag and Matt about backdooring Cory. He said he planned to take down Mecole and name Cory as the replacement.

Jag didn’t like the idea.

In her speech at the Veto Meeting, Felicia went on the attack. She tossed Cory under the bus and said she had always been honest.

The producers ended the episode after Felicia blew up.

Here are spoilers about what Cameron did with the POV.

Someone is going home during the October 5 episode.

For fans who want to read ahead, here are some spoilers about a possible BB25 vote flip.

And here are the updated changes to the Big Brother 25 TV schedule.

Previous episodes of the show can be streamed on Paramount+.

A new (most) disliked person is living in the BB25 house. It used to be Jared Fields, but he got sent home.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.