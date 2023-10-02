Big Brother 25 spoilers: Eviction nominees set after Veto Meeting

The Big Brother 25 Veto Meeting just took place.

This means the final nominations for Week 9 are set.

Cameron Hardin won the Head of Household Competition, allowing him to set the targets.

Cameron put Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes on the block at the Nomination Ceremony.

This led to Felicia trying to make a BB25 deal with Cameron, but he turned her down.

Felicia also came up short of saving herself at the Veto Competition.

The Power of Veto winner gets to set the terms

Blue Kim, America Lopez, and Matt Klotz also got to play in the Veto Competition this past weekend.

The six houseguests played in an extensive challenge to decide the POV winner.

Cameron also chatted with his alliance members about possibly planning a backdoor plan.

Cameron, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz had numerous chats about what to do this week.

But Matt can’t keep secrets and chatted about everything he learned with Cirie Fields. Again.

Cameron won the Power of Veto on Saturday. Would he choose to shake things up?

Did Cameron use the Power of Veto this week?

The Veto Meeting took place on Monday, where many Big Brother fans felt Cameron could go after a big target.

The feeds were down much longer than usual for the meeting. It led to some anxious people in the chats.

When the feeds did return, many people were handing out in the HOH Room, and a chat broke out about fantasy football.

Felicia left the group, and that’s when people began discussing what had happened at the Veto Meeting.

Cameron did not use the Power of Veto. There is no backdoor option for the Week 9 Eviction Ceremony.

On October 5, Felicia Cannon or Mecole Hayes will be sent home.

This is the final person going home before the jury phase begins.

As a reminder, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that there are only seven members of the BB25 jury.

