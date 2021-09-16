Big Brother recap: Who will make the final five from BB23 cast?

Xavier Prather was one of the BB23 cast members who made it to the final six in 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 30 covered the latest Veto Competition and picked up following the nominations that Kyland Young had made.

Kyland won the chicken coop Head of Household Competition to take the power and it meant that he would be the first member of The Cookout to turn on the alliance.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Kyland put Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha on the block. It was very clear that he was going after Tiffany by what he said during the last episode of Big Brother.

It was now time to find out what happened with the Power of Veto and if anyone was able to save themselves from the block.

Big Brother 23, Episode 30 recap

Derek Frazier did a celebratory dance in the Diary Room after nominations, while Xavier Prather noted that he was happy Kyland had stuck to his final two deal.

As for Tiffany, she seemed pretty distraught that she was on the block, but she wasn’t quite resigned to her fate just yet.

Hannah was shown going to talk to Kyland, where he confirmed she was just a pawn and that she was on the block so that she could not save Tiffany. It was then that Hannah figured out that the guys are working together this season.

Xavier met with Derek, where they confirmed that they wanted to go to the end (final three) with Kyland. The guys were in the power position and the girls had not fully realized it yet.

The Final Six Veto Competition

Since there were only six houseguests left in the game, everyone got to play in the Veto Competition this time. It was the BB Comics episode, with all of the BB23 cast members getting comic book characters made in their likeness.

The Cookout members went to the backyard and had to use the zipline to go past a window where all the comics were lined up inside. The task was to then line up the comics exactly like they looked inside of the BB Comics studio. It is basically a memory game combined with moving quickly to get everything correct.

The winner of the Power of Veto was the person who was able to complete the challenge in the shortest amount of time. They had a limit of 40 minutes to do it.

Derek did it in 14:05, Chadda took 14:06, Xavier finished in 20:56, Tiffany timed out, Azah had a time of 20:22, and Kyland finished in just 11:44.

Kyland Young won the Power of Veto.

Veto Ceremony sets the nominees

Tiffany went to meet with Kyland and she tried to apologize for losing his trust. She tried to convince him that she would make a final two deal with him if he used the POV on her and kept her around. She also promised safety.

Hannah also went to talk to Kyland to see where his head was at and she begged him not to send her home.

At the Veto Ceremony, Kyland decided to keep the nominations the same. The next member of the BB23 jury is going to be either Tiffany Mitchell or Hannah Chaddha. That will be revealed during Big Brother 23, Episode 31 on September 16.

