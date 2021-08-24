Big Brother production reportedly tried to urge Derek Xiao to play for safety

Derek Xiao has been a member of the Big Brother 23 cast during the Summer 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother production team allegedly tried to get Derek Xiao to play for safety this week in the house. With the High Roller’s Room open again, and with Derek X getting 100 BB Bucks from the fans again, he had a golden opportunity to play for safety.

Instead of going for safety, Derek X felt that he was in a good position to bank his BB Bucks and save them for the Coin of Destiny. But in order to even have the chance to flip that Coin of Destiny next week, and possibly become the Head of Household, Derek X has to survive this week.

At the end of the Sunday night episode of Big Brother, Sarah Beth Steagall was shown apologizing to America for sending their “boy” home. It got to that point because a scenario had been set up to backdoor Derek X very soon.

And then, on the Big Brother live feeds, Derek X said that the production team had tried to convince him to play for safety. DX went on to say that he was asked three times if he was sure he didn’t want to play for the chance at safety.

Derek Xiao hints at production interference on Big Brother 23

“The announcer was literally like, ‘so, you don’t feel safe and you’re not gonna play for your safety?’ And I was literally like,” Derek X said to Claire Rehfuss and Tiffany Mitchell as he explained what happened before Chopping Block Roulette took place.

“Asked me three times. She was like, ‘You’re not? You don’t feel safe. I just wanna get this right. You don’t feel safe, but you’re not gonna spin the wheel?’ And I was like, ‘no,'” Derek went on to say as Claire and Tiffany burst out laughing at him.

All of this was seen on the Big Brother live feeds and a video clip from that moment is shared below. It really appears like production tried to steer Derek X into at least playing for his own safety, but he doesn’t appear to have read the room correctly.

DX said production tried multiple times to get DX to play for safety in the HRR this week and he still refused 😭 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/ncqFP7sdhq — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) August 22, 2021

We have some important Big Brother spoilers from the Veto Ceremony this week. Xavier Prather won the Power of Veto and then he used that power to get himself off of the block. This meant that HOH Sarah Beth Steagall had to name a replacement nominee.

As expected, Sarah Beth put Derek Xiao on the block, meaning the houseguests have to decide between Derek X and Claire at the next Eviction Ceremony. As it currently stands, Derek X is about to become the second member of the BB23 jury. This is why it may have been important for him to play for safety, as DX may be on his way out of the house.

When Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur saw what had taken place, he had a lot to say about it. Derrick L also proposed changing the Veto Competition.

And speaking of former houseguests, vet Janelle Pierzina says Sarah Beth “has worms for brains” due to her choices this week.

#BBSarahBeth nominated two houseguests for eviction, but is she really targeting either of them? 👀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/olg9KFKxj1 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 23, 2021

