Big Brother spoilers: What happened at the Veto Ceremony today?

Sarah Beth Steagall has made a power move during Week 7 of Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from today are highlighted by what just happened at the Week 7 Veto Ceremony. It was a memorable moment for the season and it predicts who is about to get sent to the BB23 jury at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Sarah Beth Steagall is the current Head of Household and though most of her plans have been manipulated by Kyland Young this week, she is also close to making a big move in the game. Unfortunately for her, she doesn’t know that this move is sending her personal game down the wrong road.

The nominees for the week were Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss. We got to that point after Kyland kept Sarah Beth up all night trying to convince her to move away from her plans to go after people not named Derek Xiao. And thus a plan to backdoor Derek X was set in motion.

A wrinkle was presented when Alyssa Lopez played the roulette wheel and Xavier Prather went up on the block in place of Derek F. But when Xavier then won the Power of Veto, it meant that things could get back on track for the plans Sarah Beth thought she wanted to carry out.

Big Brother spoilers: Veto Ceremony results

As expected, Xavier used the Power of Veto to save himself from the block today. It meant that Sarah Beth would have to name a replacement nominee and she went with Derek Xiao.

At the August 26 Eviction Ceremony, the BB23 cast will decide if it is Claire or Derek X who will be heading to the jury house.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

xavier: “hannah, do you think you could be handcuffed to baby d for 24 hours?”

hannah “i think so”

derek x.: “she already is” 🥺🥺🥺

i’m gonna cry :(((( hannah’s reaction. she’s so cute & they way he smiled. god pls don’t separate them. i won’t be able to cope with it #bb23 pic.twitter.com/z6Ds9DvaGh — ♡kourt♡ (@loveAriana456) August 23, 2021

Some more interesting news about Big Brother 23 season

A change to the Big Brother TV schedule reveals that a Triple Eviction may be coming up soon. That could lead to some really exciting moments for the CBS audience. It worked pretty well on the BB22 cast, even though they were able to figure it out as the episode progressed.

Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina says Sarah Beth “has worms for brains” after she saw what has been going on in the house this week. Janelle also feels that Sarah Beth has ruined her own game by going after the wrong targets as the HOH.

After he saw what took place with the Veto Competition this week, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur proposed a change to the Power of Veto. It’s an interesting look at how things could be done differently.

Derrick also shared some sad news about his family losing their dog. It was a sad post that revealed just how much they loved their dog.

Da’Vonne Rogers says that she wants to host the BB23 jury roundtable this summer. This is a job that Dr. Will Kirby has taken on during past seasons, where someone from the outside meets with the jury as they discuss who they want to win that big cash prize.

Kyland to Sarah Beth: Nobody would see you as easy to manipulate #BB23 pic.twitter.com/RSZSzEFUw8 — Trees (@Dumb_Eat_Trees) August 23, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.