Big Brother needs to bring back BBAD and here’s why

Big Brother: After Dark needs to return for the BB25 cast.

A new season of the hit show arrives this summer, and it’s time to bring back BBAD as a companion.

For new Big Brother fans, BBAD helped many viewers keep up with the houseguests.

Showtime carried BBAD at first, and then it shifted to Pop TV in recent years.

But then the show disappeared, leaving many upset fans who have never stopped asking for it to return.

Now is the perfect time for BBAD to return and help create additional buzz for Big Brother 2023.

Why should the producers bring back Big Brother: After Dark?

Due to the Writers Strike, Big Brother 25 has been postponed by CBS.

The network needs content for the fall of 2023. CBS also needs its reality competition shows to draw in viewers.

The Big Brother live feeds are returning, giving people additional access through Paramount+.

But not everyone subscribes to the live feeds, and some viewers would prefer to tune into a cable channel.

Having BBAD available in August could lead to more viewers tuning in for the weekly episodes on CBS. That could turn into more advertising dollars.

Late-night television viewers will look for new content this summer, and BBAD could provide that. Plus, the footage is available thanks to the cameras running 24/7 inside the house.

With BBAD, fans see houseguests interacting in moments that won’t make it to the episodes. It helps flesh out the relationships and alliances a bit more.

Below is a clip from an older presentation of Big Brother: After Dark. This was filmed during Big Brother 18.

More information about Big Brother 25

The new season begins on Wednesday, August 2.

New episodes will debut on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

After the first few weeks, CBS may have to shift its primetime schedule due to the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

The new seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race are also slated to air on Wednesday evenings.

The producers also announced that the BB25 cast is all new people. No returners are playing the game this summer, but alums may return to help host challenges.

A special presentation is also being created by Entertainment Tonight to celebrate 25 seasons.

And adding to the excitement, Big Brother 25 will be longer than usual, giving fans many additional episodes this fall.

Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+, Netflix, and Hulu.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.