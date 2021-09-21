Big Brother live feeds: Kyland asks to be friends with former president, fake response shared online

Kyland Young talks to the Big Brother live feed cameras a lot. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds have featured a lot of the houseguests talking directly to the cameras this season.

Now that the BB23 cast is down to the final four, that has become the case even more, with each of them taking turns addressing America.

We did get to see Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum debate about who has done more this season. Derek even feels he is a Big Brother All-Star.

But something entertaining happened when Kyland Young addressed President Barack Obama on the live feeds.

Kyland Young addresses the Obamas and social media responds

“Former President and First Lady, Michelle and Barack Obama, what’s up? Not saying I’m expecting us to hang out or anything but love to be friends, or meet you one time, or get a like on IG or Twitter. The Cookout would love any sort of shoutouts or acknowledgment of our existence, love you both.. while I’m going down that list, Will and Jada, same thing, love y’all, appreciate y’all,” Kyland Young could be seen saying on the Big Brother live feeds.

Nobody really expected the Obamas to respond to what Kyland was saying on the live feeds, but we still got to enjoy a hilarious post that was made on their behalf.

The tweet below is not real, and it was shared by a Big Brother social media account that cracks jokes about the summer houseguests each year. It directly responds to many people tagging the Obamas on social media after Kyland spoke about them and The Cookout alliance.

The sentiment of the response also addresses how a lot of Big Brother fans enjoyed watching Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha play the game much more than the rest of the people still in the house.

Big Brother 23 nears its conclusion

There aren’t very many episodes left on the Big Brother schedule and the season finale is coming up very quickly. It’s just about time for the BB23 jury to have its roundtable and then decide who will be named the Big Brother 23 winner.

The four people left in the running are Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier. For Big Brother fans who want to read ahead, we have Power of Veto spoilers here that reveal who will make the final three.

The prize on the line was increased to $750,000 this season, so someone is about to become the biggest winner in the history of the show. And speaking of history, The Cookout alliance succeeded in its goal of getting to the end and one of its members will become the winner this summer.

As for some great news on the horizon, CBS has renewed Celebrity Big Brother for a Winter 2022 season. Soon enough, a new group of houseguests will be walking through the front doors after getting introduced by host Julie Chen Moonves. There are already some new online rumors about the BB Celeb 3 cast and who might be on it.

Stay tuned, because we also expect an announcement about Big Brother 24 to be coming out soon.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.