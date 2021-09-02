Big Brother Endurance Challenge decides new BB23 HOH

Hannah Chaddha has made it to the final eight of the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother Endurance Challenge decides who the BB23 Head of Household is for Week 9 of the game.

The last episode of Big Brother revealed that Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young are the final nominees for the week. One of them is heading to the BB23 jury early on the September 2 episode of Big Brother.

Once host Julie Chen Moonves has had some time to speak with either Sarah Beth or Kyland, the new HOH Competition will begin. And everyone’s going to be playing in it.

Claire Rehfuss will start as one of the competitors for the HOH crown again, but she has to throw the challenge since she is the outgoing secret HOH.

An important Endurance Challenge for Big Brother 23 cast

The most interesting scenario that could evolve from the September 2 Endurance Challenge would be Alyssa Lopez gaining power. That would lead to an unpredictable week, with at least one member of The Cookout sitting on the block and a real possibility of one member getting sent to the BB23 jury before the final six.

If Alyssa pulled out an HOH win, she would guarantee a spot in the final seven this summer. An Alyssa win would guarantee some exciting footage on the Big Brother live feeds as well. That could be a nice reward for the live feed subscribers.

The Cookout is trying to make Big Brother history

The six-person alliance known as The Cookout is in a very strong position to make it to the end of the game this summer. The alliance can also make history if they can retain all of their members when the final six arrives.

It won’t be easy to get there, especially with some additional drama taking place between a few of the members. Kyland Young has worked himself onto an island during a week where he tried to convince Hannah Chaddha to use the Power of Veto on him and keep Xavier Prather on the block.

Off-screen, a few Big Brother fans are saying The Cookout is racist. Quite a few debates and conversations are taking place on social media about that topic, but the BB23 cast continues to just play the game.

If a member of The Cookout can win the Big Brother Endurance Challenge on September 2, they will retain control of the house, and it nearly guarantees that all members of the alliance would make it to the final seven.

