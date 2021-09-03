Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Endurance Competition tonight?

Claire Rehfuss could not win the Endurance Challenge as the outgoing HOH on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers will come from the live feeds as an Endurance Competition plays out Thursday night.

This article will serve as a live blog for the challenge, with the last person standing getting to become the new Head of Household.

The new episode will begin by focusing on whether it is Sarah Beth Steagall or Kyland Young heading to the BB23 jury house. Then, the final eight houseguests begin playing for the power again.

Claire Rehfuss was a secret HOH over the past week, so she is scheduled to also compete in this HOH Competition, but she cannot win it, so she has to throw it in order to keep her secret intact.

Big Brother Endurance Challenge arrives for the BB23 cast

Make sure to come by at roughly 9/8c (6 p.m. PT) on Thursday, September 2, as we live blog the Endurance Competition. Winning this grants a member of the BB23 cast a spot in the final seven and a clearer path to the season finale and the final two.

Can a member of The Cookout win another challenge and secure their safe passage to the final seven?

Step right up, step right up! Here's a sneak peek at tonight's HOH competition…and this one is in tents.

The Big Brother Endurance Challenge begins

The competition got started right as the episode was coming to an end. As Julie Chen Moonves outlined, it was basically Alyssa Lopez vs The Cookout in the challenge.

Eight competitors were suspended in the air by ropes and they stood on small discs as they were spun around the backyard. All they had to do was be the last person standing to become the new Head of Household.

The first three people to fall would also become the Have-Nots for the week.

Bubbles is called bubbles because bubble farts.. they aren't slamming into it hard, yet #bb23

Before the episode even fully came to an end, Derek Frazier became the first person to fall. He is now a Have-Not.

Alyssa Lopez was the second person to fall. She didn’t end up lasting much longer than Derek F. Alyssa became the second Have-Not.

Everyone watching on the Big Brother live feeds knew that Claire had to eventually throw the challenge, but it looked like she would at least hold out until she would not have to be a Have-Not for the week.

Whatever her strategy was, Claire fell at about 6:13 p.m. PT (house time) and became the final Have-Not.

Hannah Chaddha fell off fourth, roughly a minute after Claire went down.

And down goes a concussed Hannah Banana #BB23

Final four houseguests in HOH Competition

Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum were the final four people still competing in the Endurance Challenge.

Xavier fell about a minute after Hannah. And then Azah fell a short time later.

Tiffany and Kyland became the final two people in the challenge.

At about 6:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. ET, Tiffany and Kyland were still alive in the challenge. Tiffany said that she could stay up there a while, but Kyland appeared to be starting to struggle a bit.

Tiffany Mitchell won the Head of Household Competition by lasting until about 6:30 p.m. house time. So, the entire Endurance Challenge didn’t even take 40 minutes.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.