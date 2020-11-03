Big Brother: Da’Vonne Rogers calls Christmas Abbott a ‘one foot felon’

Da’Vonne Rogers isn’t pleased with fellow Big Brother 22 cast member Christmas Abbott.

After the season came to an end, Da’Vonne learned a lot of the things that Christmas said and did while inside the Big Brother house this summer.

Early in the season, Christmas acted like she was ready to work with Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne, but that turned when she targeted them both for eviction.

Ahead of the Week 5 Nomination Ceremony where Christmas planned to nominate Bayleigh and Da’Vonne, Christmas went around the house saying she feared she would “get shot” and “cut” by Bayleigh.

The comments did not land very well with fans, many of which posted their disdain for what Christmas was saying, especially when none of it came to fruition.

Da’Vonne addresses video of Christmas comments

Shortly after the Big Brother 22 season came to an end, a fan of the show tagged Da’Vonne in a video that showed Christmas speaking negatively about Bayleigh before the nominations.

Da’Vonne had only a few words to say to the video. She wrote, “I was and AM fully aware of the one foot felon.”

Below is the video clip that the fan shared and an image of Da’Vonne responding.

I was and AM fully aware of the one foot felon — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) October 30, 2020

Since then, Christmas briefly addressed the issue on her Instagram account, but she deflected, for the most part, saying she needs to speak to Da’Vonne and Bayleigh about it.

Christmas also had to address her mom allegedly wishing harm on Janelle Pierzina’s kids and her responses to that issue didn’t land very well with fans either.

As for Da’Vonne, the term she used to describe Christmas by calling her a “one foot felon” has been used a lot over the past few days on social media. The unfortunate nickname stems from Christmas breaking her foot as a member of the BB19 cast and then getting arrested on a felony charge following an incident with a woman who was having a relationship with her baby daddy.

