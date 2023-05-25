Big Brother alums poke fun at Survivor winner

Ahead of the Survivor 44 season finale, some Big Brother alums were looking back at the last winner.

In Fall 2022, Survivor 43 aired on CBS, and the season ended with a controversial winner.

Mike Gabler was named the Survivor 43 winner over Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight.

But the one-sided vote (7-1-0) was shocking because it seemed like Cassidy was about to win the $1 million prize.

Fans at home were left in shock, especially since it seemed like Jesse Lopez was in the driver’s seat until he got eliminated earlier in the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabler did have a great story about what he would do with the money, but the debate about whether or not he should have won isn’t going away.

Big Brother alums discuss Gabler

“The beautiful thing about tonight’s #Survivor finale is that any of the final five castaways will be a better winner than G*bler,” Andy Herren wrote on Twitter.

Andy won Big Brother 15 and often posts about other reality shows on social media, including recent seasons of Big Brother.

The BB winner got an immediate response from Derek Frazier, who claimed Gabler avoided fans at a new event.

“Bish, I saw him Last night and he literally run through the crowd to get to the vip so he didn’t have to deal with the fans. It was giving SCAREDDDDD,” wrote Derek from Big Brother 23.

Bish, I saw him

Last night and he literally run through the crowd to get to the vip so he didn’t have to deal with the fans 🙄. It was giving SCAREDDDDD pic.twitter.com/DYsGYGPD3W — Derek Frazier (@TheDerekFrazier) May 24, 2023

Many of Andy’s followers also weighed in on his post, echoing his thoughts on what happened during the Survivor 43 finale.

A few of those responses are shared below.

Twitter users respond to a post by Andy Herren. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

New seasons of Big Brother and Survivor are on the way

On Wednesday night, Yam Yam Arocho was named the Survivor 44 winner.

And now the countdown begins for a new season of the reality competition show.

Longer episodes are coming, and a leaked Survivor 45 cast list has given fans an early look.

More details about that season will come out this summer, but it has been confirmed that there is at least one returning castaway.

A new season of The Amazing Race will air on Wednesday nights in the fall after new episodes of Survivor.

The Big Brother 25 season was postponed by CBS. The network is adjusting its 2023-2024 television schedule, possibly giving the BB25 cast more episodes.

There has even been chatter about Celebrity Big Brother returning for a new season.

Fans can watch recent Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Survivor seasons by streaming them on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2, and Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.