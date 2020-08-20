The Big Brother recap from tonight covers Season 22, Episode 6 of the show. The BB22 All-Stars cast was shown playing for the Power of Veto and determining who would be on the block for eviction night.

During the previous episode, Memphis Garrett nominated Nicole Anthony and David Alexander for eviction. He made that decision after Christmas Abbott and Ian Terry became safe due to the Safety Suite.

The new episode picked up with the responses from Nicole A. and David as they each had Diary Room sessions explaining in their own words why they were frustrated to now be on the block.

Daniele Donato also spoke during a DR session about being unhappy with the way that Memphis had worded his nomination speech.

During the episode, David and Nicole consoled each other about being nominated, but it seemed more often it was David shown helping Nicole through an emotional rollercoaster that she was on.

For readers who want to take a look at some live feed spoilers, there is a lot that Nicole A. needed to be comforted through, but most of it she didn’t even realize was taking place.

But back to the episode itself, where Janelle Pierzina was shown during her own DR session where she said that she adored Nicole A. She also said it would be bad for her game if Nicole A. left and that she trusted her.

Janelle later pitched the idea to Memphis where they would save Nicole A. from the block and use Nicole Franzel as a backdoor nomination. He didn’t appreciate the idea of nominating one of his core alliance members.

Memphis, David, and Nicole were joined by three more houseguests to play for the Power of veto. This would be an important one, as the nominees both felt that they needed to get off the block.

Memphis picked Ian Terry to play, Nicole A. picked Tyler Crispen, and David picked Nicole F. to join the Veto Competition.

Before they started playing the game, Ian was shown in his Safety Suite punishment costume. He would have to dress up in outfits and perform skits.

Who won the Veto Competition?

The houseguests had to stand on a platform and balance a ball on another platform that they were holding. The last person standing would win the Power of Veto.

Nicole Anthony was out first. She was followed by Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, and David Alexander. It came down to just Tyler and Memphis. Memphis then won the POV.

Week 2 final nominations for Big Brother 22

Dani approached Memphis about backdooring Janelle or Kaysar after he won the Power of Veto. He was, again, upset that someone was trying to tell him what to do with his power this week.

At the Veto Ceremony, Memphis decided to not use the Power of Veto. He kept the nominations the same and this means that either David or Nicole will get evicted on Thursday night.

The Big Brother live feeds have provided a lot of drama since the POV Ceremony took place and that has led to the eviction vote being nearly set already.

