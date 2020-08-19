Big Brother spoilers: Who is getting evicted this week from BB22 cast?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds indicate who is getting evicted next from the BB22 cast. And that is despite a really strong push from one duo to keep that person in the game.

Nicole Anthony and David Alexander were nominated by Memphis Garrett this week. When Memphis won the Power of Veto, he decided to keep his nominations the same.

As the second Eviction Ceremony approaches on Thursday night (August 20), the house vote hadn’t shifted much from when things were starting to get settled last Friday.

Who is getting evicted from BB22 cast this week?

Nicole Anthony is about to get evicted. And it’s not because there wasn’t an effort to save her. Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha pushed hard to keep Nicole in the house.

The problem, though, was that there are several members of the BB22 cast lying to Nicole A. and convincing her that she cannot trust Janelle or Kaysar.

Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, and Daniele Donato have taken full advantage of Nicole A’s emotional state. They are spinning what they are doing into a warning about what they claim Janelle is doing.

Nicole F. has been gossiping about Janelle since the night of Day 1. She has spent a lot of time whispering lies into the ears of Nicole A. Some might even say that Franzel is infatuated with Janelle.

It even got to the point where Nicole A. lashed out at Janelle on Wednesday. She is still under the belief that Janelle is the reason that she is on the block, and she couldn’t be more wrong.

Eviction vote and where it stands on Big Brother All-Stars

Big Brother spoilers about the vote count reveal that it is likely to be a 9-3 or 10-2 vote to evict Nicole Anthony. Despite people like Da’Vonne, Bayleigh, Nicole F., and Dani continuously saying they support Nicole A., they are all about to vote against her.

There is a wild card vote from Kevin Campbell floating around, as he has stated he would vote for David and Nicole A. at different points over the past few days. He might still support Nicole A., but he also may decide to go with the house.

At this point, the best game move for Janelle and Kaysar would be to go with the house and also vote to keep David, but they are just too loyal to a person (Nicole A.) who seems like she will never work with them.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.