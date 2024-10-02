Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who gets evicted this week and becomes the fifth BB26 jury member?

Big Brother 26 spoilers make it evident who is about to get voted out.

Only five houseguests are left in the game, and two are on the block for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Makensy Manbeck is dominating challenges and the clear competition beast from BB26.

She won the Week 11 Head of Household Competition, guaranteeing a spot in the final four.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. She continued working with Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown as a trio.

Makensy also won the Power of Veto Competition (BB Comics). Keeping the power in her hands was a tricky situation.

Veto drama and a secured target

Chelsie and Makensy learned that Cam took a break during BB Comics. It was soon after Chelsie saw Cam take a break in the latest HOH Competition.

The ladies feel Cam is throwing challenges and forcing them to carry him to the end.

The Live Feeds showed Chelsie and Makensy discussing putting Cam on the block at the Veto Meeting due to his “sus” gameplay.

Makensy later decided to keep the nominees the same. She left Kimo and Rubina on the block.

Who gets voted off Big Brother on Thursday night?

Chelsie and Cam are the only voters this week. They decide who becomes the fifth BB26 jury member.

Simultaneously, Rubina and Kimo realize that Chelsie, Cam, and Makensy might be aligned. Have two players ever been more oblivious to what is happening around them on Big Brother?

Chelsie and Cam plan to vote out Kimo. This would make Kimo the fifth member of the BB26 jury. The Eviction Ceremony is on Thursday, October 3.

Chelsie is confident about beating Cam and Rubina to become the next Head of Household. She has discussed that at length with Makensy.

Many Big Brother fans have posted on social media about wanting Rubina to win the next HOH Competition. It could make things very interesting for the final four houseguests.

I think we all deserve a Rubina final 4 HOH win after enduring the worst possible double eviction outcome ever. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/JGwc5zZfve — Ben (@BenBast96) October 1, 2024

