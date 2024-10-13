Big Brother 26 spoilers: Update from Live Feeds reveals everything important leading into finale night

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds set up what fans will see on finale night.

The big night has finally arrived, with CBS viewers soon learning who was named the Big Brother 26 winner.

It’s a two-hour season finale beginning at 9/8c on Sunday, October 13.

Sunday marks Day 90 for the Summer 2024 season, and three people are still in the running for the $750,000 prize.

Well… maybe two people are still in the running because there’s no conceivable way the jury will reward Cam Sullivan-Bown with the win.

Makensy Manbeck or Chelsie Baham will be named the Big Brother 26 winner, but which lady will emerge on finale night?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds on finale day

Below are important Big Brother 26 spoilers that have emerged from the Live Feeds over the past 72 hours.

Lots has happened for Cam, Makensy, and Chelsie following their eviction of Rubina Bernabe.

Chelsie won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

The final three houseguests competed in Part 1 late Thursday evening (October 11). The challenge began after the episode earlier that night, and Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur popped up.

Makensy won Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition.

Cam and Makensy battled in a challenge on Friday (October 11), with Makensy (again) beating Cam with everything on the line.

Chelsie told Cam she would take him to the final two if she became the final HOH. She gave him that guarantee ahead of the finale.

Makensy remains torn. She knows she needs to take Cam with her to (easily) win, but Chelsie has been in her ear for weeks about being a duo until the very end.

What happens to the Big Brother 26 cast on finale night?

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale hosted the jury roundtable. She met with the first six members of the BB26 jury on Friday night and discussed the season. This will be a segment shown during the season finale.

Makensy and Chelsie will compete in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition. The winner becomes the final HOH of the season and decides who sits next to them in the final two.

When the houseguests are down to two people, they will answer questions from the jury and speak about why they should win. The jury will then vote for a winner.

Julie Chen Moonves will close out the night by revealing who won Big Brother 26 and who was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

