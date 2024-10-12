Big Brother 26 spoilers: Chelsie reveals who she will take to final two if she becomes final HOH

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds revealed some huge information overnight.

Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam Sullivan-Brown have made it to the final three.

The trio made it to the end intact, but maneuvering has happened as they made plans for who will sit in the final two chairs.

First, a three-part Head of Household Competition stands between these houseguests and the power on finale night.

Played in stages, the final HOH Comp decides who gets a guaranteed spot in the final two. That person then selects who sits next to them.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Big Brother fans cheering for Makensy were disappointed she took Cam to the final three since he always seemed ready to stump for Chelsie at the end.

Those Makensy fans got additional bad news if they had the Live Feeds turned on over the past 24 hours.

Who is Chelsie taking to the final two on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie had several chats with Cam, assuring him that she plans to take him to the final two.

Chelsie still needs to become the final Head of Household to fulfill that promise, but she has clarified her intentions.

This isn’t surprising, as it gives Chelsie the best chance at winning the votes from the BB26 jury.

Likewise, if Makensy won the final HOH Comp, her best shot at the $750,000 prize is to take Cam to the end.

Chelsie is telling Cam she will try her best to win part 3 of the HOH comp and take Cam with her to Final 2. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/YYhWnIiwXZ — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) October 12, 2024

Is Cam going to win $75,000 on Big Brother 26?

Yes, Cam is about to get dragged to a second-place finish on Big Brother 26.

By staying loyal to the two ladies, he remained in a good position to make the final two, even if he was terrible at challenges.

The only thing stopping that from happening is if Makensy wins the final HOH Comp and Chelsie convinces her to stay loyal to the ladies’ alliance. That would be a terrible choice for Makensy (at this point), but it would follow a pattern of bad strategy from her this season.

Chelsie just told Cam her biggest moves this season were controlling Makensy to use the vetos and controling her HOHs 😶



Makensy is gonna be so blindsided at the finale and it will be so good 😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/k8WumoFxcn — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) October 12, 2024

More from the Big Brother universe

We have a full episode recap from Friday night. Some Big Brother fans may have forgotten about the bonus episode this week.

Here are spoilers about who won Part 1 of the final HOH Comp.

Here are spoilers about who won Part 2 of the final HOH Comp.

Big Brother fans can still vote here for AFH. The stage is set for someone to win America’s Favorite Houseguest who didn’t even make the jury phase. That would be the first time it has happened in the history of Big Brother USA.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.