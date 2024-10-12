Big Brother 26 recap: Friday night episode presents bonus footage, final three party, and Part 1 of final HOH

CBS aired a bonus episode of Big Brother 26 on Friday night.

The episode was to provide content fans hadn’t seen yet this season.

With so much recorded content from the Live Feeds, these yearly clip episodes help fill in the information gaps.

It was also time to see the final three houseguests celebrate with a feast.

When we last saw the hamsters, they were evicting Rubina Bernabe from the Big Brother house.

Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham made it to the final three.

Big Brother 26, Episode 38 recap

Makensy spoke first in a Diary Room session during the new episode. She mentioned how on Day 5 she never thought she’d survive until Day 90.

Cam celebrated being a chameleon all season and spoke about “loyalty” in the DR.

Chelsie said, “It feels so phenomenal to be in the final three” and added that it was the dream of a super fan (her) to get there.

It was then time to celebrate.

A catered dinner of lobster and pasta was presented as the final three players looked back on the season.

Segments for Angela Murray and Tucker Des Lauriers

Time was spent showing the off-the-wall behaviors of Angela Murray and Tucker Des Lauriers this season.

Angela’s Jennifer Coolidge impersonation was shown, while Tucker was shown being silly for the weeks he was in the house.

We also saw footage of the Power of Veto getting used week after week as the BB26 cast set records for it.

Stop omg Angela was so real for this 😂💀 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/JGA1H0Eg9I — Kaiden – Tucker/Angela for AFP! (@brwnsugarbbs) October 12, 2024

Short segments were shown for each of the 13 houseguests who had been evicted. We saw Brooklyn Rivera speak about her conspiracy theories (including her thoughts that hamsters aren’t real), how Joseph Rodriguez struggled at the game,

Additional highlights from the look back at Big Brother 26

Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur popped up to help usher in Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

He needed the help of the final three houseguests to take down AINSLEY.

Derrick returns to Big Brother to take out Ainsley with the help of the final three! #BB26 But only one will succeed in the mission! The stakes just got higher! pic.twitter.com/SxzhiZpjcF — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) October 12, 2024

Big Brother 26’s Friday night episode ended with Cam, Chelsie, and Makensy battling in the latest challenge.

The winner of Part 1 would get a spot in Part 3 during the season finale. The two losers would face off in Part 2, with the winner securing the second spot in Part 3.

