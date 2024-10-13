Big Brother 26 jurors get their BB Comics in deleted scene

The Big Brother 26 jury got their BB Comics delivered to them recently.

A deleted scene from that moment has been shared, letting fans see how the players reacted to their respective comic book names.

This was a nice treat for fans who have tuned in this season, especially since we rarely see immediate reactions like this.

T’Kor Clottey, Angela Murray, Leah Peters, Quinn Martin, and Kimo Apaka were at the jury house for the delivery.

Rubina Bernabe became the sixth member of the BB26 jury, but she was sequestered instead of going to the jury house.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rubina was on hand Friday night when Taylor Hale hosted the jury roundtable. Taylor won Big Brother 24 and took over for Dr. Will Kirby in the role.

A fun segment with the BB26 jury and BB Comics

“Because this BB intern is such a huge fan of #BigBrother, and y’all been asking for jury things. Here’s a little deleted scene I got my hands on, just for you! #BB26 #BBComics #Jury #realitytv,” reads the caption for the fun video.

“You’re welcome besties 😌. hope to see you all tomorrow the season finale, where we crown another winner,” the intern added later.

That season finale is at 9/8c on Sunday, October 13. It’s a two-hour episode to end the season.

Angela opened her comic first, calling it “so awesome,” and stated she would hang it up at her house.

T’Kor loved that they worked the crochet theme into her comic.

Kimo, Leah, and Quinn also opened up theirs.

Check out the deleted scene and let us know in the comment section which of these BB Comics was your favorite.

More from the Big Brother 26 season

Chelsie Baham practiced her jury speech on the Live Feeds. She hopes to make it to the end and wants to ensure she’s prepared.

Chelsie also revealed who she would take to the final two. She had an important conversation recently, setting the tone for the season finale.

Much has happened following Rubina’s eviction. The final three players are playing out the final Head of Household Competition to decide who holds the ultimate power. We will see Rubina again on finale night when she votes for the Big Brother 26 winner.

Here are spoilers about who won Part 1 of the final HOH Comp.

Here are spoilers about who won Part 2 of the final HOH Comp.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

The Big Brother 26 season finale airs on Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c on CBS.