Big Brother 26 spoilers: Final three appears set after Live Feeds action

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal that important chats finally happened.

We are only a few days from learning who the $750,000 winner would be, but the Power of Veto winner was still dragging their feet about who they were voting out.

Chelsie Baham became the final four Head of Household, guaranteeing herself a spot in the final three.

Chelsie then put Makensy Manbeck and Cam Sullivan-Brown on the block, refusing to choose between her two allies.

Rubina Bernabe was also grateful to be saved from the block, even though the Veto Competition would later shake everything up.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Most Big Brother fans know that Makensy won the final Power of Veto. This gives her the power to decide who will sit in the final three with herself and Chelsie.

Who is Makensy taking to the final three of Big Brother 26?

For days, Makensy avoided Rubina. It started coming off rude because Makensy would leave a room if it became her and Rubina alone.

At one point, Makensy, Chelsie, and Rubina were in the HOH Room. Chelsie left to do something, and Makensy soon followed her out instead of talking to Rubina one-on-one.

Well, the one-on-one chats finally happened late Wednesday (October 9), with Makensy finally speaking to the two people who are at risk.

Makensy’s chat with Rubina was non-commital, where Makensy flat-out told Rubina she hadn’t decided yet. She also planned to tell Rubina her final answer before the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night (October 10).

“Right now, you’re good,” Makensy told Cam during a new chat, seemingly confirming he is in the final three.

This is (again) a perfect situation for Chelsie because Makensy dragging her feet will leave Rubina sour as she gets sent to the BB26 jury house.

Remember a few days ago when Chelsie explained to Makensy that she will be casting her vote live in front of everyone this week? Well now Makensy is having that same conversation with Cam, who still thinks she casts her vote in the DR 😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/TbySn9MloA — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) October 10, 2024

A Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam final three on Big Brother 26

Unless Makensy changes her mind at the last moment (it’s always possible), the final three players for Big Brother 26 are Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam.

The trio will compete in a final Head of Household Competition to decide who gets one of the seats on finale night. The final HOH decides who sits next to them.

It’s then up to the BB26 jury to vote on a winner, with Makensy and Chelsie each having strong resumes. Neither lady should take the other one to the end, as they should easily beat Cam. And they know this. But Chelsie has a way of convincing Makensy to do anything she wants.

#BB26 Chelsie rehearses her speech – she came into the game knowing that she didn't want to survive on comps – she wanted to play a well-rounded game and thrive. Even when she wasn't in power, her words were her power. pic.twitter.com/3lhiGnF1bg — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 10, 2024

More news from Big Brother

The BB26 jury members received messages from home. They were shown videos of their loved ones in the jury house.

A Big Brother winner offered their firstborn to become the host of the jury roundtable. This became possible because Dr. Will Kirby was done.

Here’s the remaining BB26 schedule. Only a few episodes remain for these houseguests.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.