Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won the Week 12 Power of Veto?

Big Brother 25 spoilers now reveal the Week 12 veto results.

The houseguests played in a new Veto Competition on Saturday (October 21), setting the stage for the next Eviction Ceremony.

Jag Bains became the HOH after winning a late-night challenge on Thursday (October 19).

Despite being the outgoing HOH, the producers allowed Jag to play in the next HOH Competition. The rules for the Secret HOH Week stated that the winner could play the following week.

With power back in his hands, Jag set his sights on some familiar eviction targets.

Jag pushed for the houseguests to send Blue Kim to join the BB25 jury next (similar to the previous week).

Setting the stage for the Week 12 Power of Veto

Jag nominated Blue Kim and America Lopez for eviction.

He told each lady that they were a pawn. He also said that the other nominee was the target.

Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane were selected to join the Veto Competition.

Questions about Cirie Fields never getting drawn for the veto were answered. The moment happened on the live feeds and could be part of an upcoming episode.

#BB25



Jag tells Matt that he's been gunning to win comps "because yo a$$ saved me" (with the power of invincibility), and wanted Matt to not feel like it was a waste. pic.twitter.com/zdbByMWAiN — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) October 20, 2023

Who won the Power of Veto on Saturday?

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto. Again.

He is on an absolute tear when it comes to winning challenges, and now he holds another power.

Jag will host the Veto Meeting on Monday (October 23), where he likely will keep the nominees the same.

This will lead to America or Blue getting evicted next. One of them will join Cory Wurtenberger and Cameron Hardin in the jury house and return for finale night to help with the final vote.

#BB25

Cirie tells Felicia she told Bowie Jane she thinks they could work together in the future (the 3 of them)

Felicia-do you think she believed it.

Cirie fills her in on the convo she had with Bowie pic.twitter.com/pPb5xNKjAU — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 21, 2023

More from Big Brother

The Thursday night episode (October 26) is a Double Eviction. It will send two more people to the BB25 jury house. And that should finally lead to footage of the jury house making it onto episodes.

Two former Big Brother winners shaded Blue Kim’s gameplay. It was a harsh critique where they shared opinions about why she signed up to play on BB25.

Cory Wurtenberger said he played harder than anyone in the house. Will that lead to support from the fans when they vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest?

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.