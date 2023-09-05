Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who is going home on Jared’s HOH?

Big Brother 25 spoilers point to someone going home unanimously in Week 5.

And when the Eviction Ceremony hits, more fans will ask whether or not Matt Klotz wasted his superpower.

Jared Fields became the Week 5 Head of Household and finally made his mom happy.

Cirie Fields has routinely berated her son for his gameplay, but the latest episode made it look like she is celebrating him now.

Jared nominated Cameron Hardin and Red Utley for eviction, telling his alliance that Cameron was the primary target.

But Cameron won the Power of veto and saved himself from the block.

A Veto Meeting and an alliance decision

Jared had several choices he could make at the Veto Meeting.

His idea was to put someone up as a pawn next to Red and for the alliance to send Red packing.

Jared even asked for someone to volunteer to be a pawn. However, several houseguests were worried about getting voted out if they took the risk.

In the end, Jared went with Jag Bains as the replacement nominee, and Jag was in the room when the decision was made.

Jag was told that he would be a pawn and that the rest of the alliance would turn on Red at the September 7 Eviction Ceremony.

Felicia reinforcing that Jag's gonna be the renom while Jag is in the room- like its nothing. 😂😂😂😂 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/wbX4reVWds — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) September 4, 2023

Who is going home this week on Big Brother 25?

Jag Bains is going home — for now.

Despite assurances from the people he considers friends, Jag is about to get blindsided at the Eviction Ceremony.

The vote is shaping up to be unanimous again.

Thursday night will be tough for Jag, as he will get sent home before the jury phase of the season.

Making it to the BB25 jury would mean getting a better payday from Big Brother.

The worst part about the situation is that people Jag considers friends are lying and telling him he is safe.

The deceit isn’t necessary because Jag isn’t going to the BB25 jury, and the house is united to send him home.

While Jag going home is the plan, expect the houseguests to start the routine of flip-flopping before the eviction arrives. The indecisive BB25 cast still has time to fall in love with Jag again and decide to part with Red instead.

Matt & Jag text each other about a date later.



Big Brother: SLOW YOUR ROLL, JAG. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/KxvajvuTDi — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 5, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.