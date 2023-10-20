Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who got sent to jury on Secret HOH Week?

BB Comics Week has come to an end.

The Big Brother 25 cast had to deal with a Secret HOH and a Double Veto.

Jag Bains took the power and ran with it. But he may have also ruined the twist by telling everyone his secret.

Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim were nominated for eviction.

But Blue won the first Veto Competition.

Jag won the second Veto Competition, allowing him to put up two new people.

A Veto Meeting leads to a new Eviction Ceremony

Blue took herself off the block. Then Felicia was saved by the Invsitble HOH (Jag) at the Veto Meeting.

The Secret HOH named Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez as the replacement nominees.

It meant Cory or America would become the second BB25 jury member.

Future jury segments during the episodes will show people arriving to join Cameron.

They walked in knowing they were about to EAT that one thing#BB25 pic.twitter.com/nNCWOHTc9E — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) October 20, 2023

Who joined Cameron Hardin on the BB25 jury?

Blue Kim, Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane, Matt Klotz, and Cirie Fields got to vote in the October 19 Eviction Ceremony.

They had to decide whether to send Cory or America to the jury house. One would then remain in the house with a tough road to make finale night.

Matt voted to evict Cory, Bowie Jane voted to evict Cory, Jag went to the voting booth to remain anonymous but didn’t vote, Cirie voted for Cory, Felicia voted for Cory, and Blue voted for Cory.

By a vote of 5-0, Cory was evicted from the Big Brother house.

Cory becomes a member of the BB25 jury and will help decide a winner on finale night. This season, only seven jury members will vote for the winner of the $750,000 prize.

#BB25

She taught him how to kiss.

He taught her about the constitution.

In the end the were both schooled by Jag.



Julie girl, you're silly tonight. pic.twitter.com/IEg5D9flsq — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 20, 2023

