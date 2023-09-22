Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who got evicted in the double?

Big Brother 25 spoilers from Thursday night reveal who got evicted.

CBS advertised for a while that a Double Eviction was arriving on September 21.

This is typically an exciting night for viewers, as the houseguests must scramble through a week of gameplay in less than an hour.

Jared Fields was the HOH for the week, and he made it public that Cameron Hardin was his target for eviction.

After Jag Bains won the Power of Veto, the final nominees became Cameron and America Lopez.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

To begin the September 21 episode, the houseguests would vote to evict Cameron or America.

Who got evicted on Jared’s second HOH?

Jared got Red Utley evicted from the game during his first time as HOH. Could he complete the duo by also sending Cameron home?

When he got home, Red said BB25 was “rigged” for Cirie Fields to win.

America and Cameron pitched their cases, and then the houseguests voted on who to evict.

Matt Klotz voted to evict Cameron, Bowie Jane voted to evict Cameron, Cirie Fields voted to evict Cameron, Mecole Hayes voted to evict Cameron, Jag Bains voted to evict Cameron, Cory Wurtenberger voted to evict Cameron, Felicia Cannon voted to evict Cameron, and Blue Kim voted to evict Cameron.

Cameron got evicted by an 8-0 vote. But he wasn’t sent home. Cameron became a Big Brother Zombie.

Cirie: I vote to evict Cameron and his hair 😂😂#BB25 pic.twitter.com/tckCc3RsTu — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) September 22, 2023

Who got evicted during the second Eviction Ceremony?

Cory became the HOH for the episode, and he nominated Jared and Blue for eviction.

Matt won the Power of Veto but kept the nominees the same.

Jared and Blue gave speeches about remaining in the game, and then it was time to vote.

Matt voted to evict Jared, Bowie Jane voted to evict Jared, Cirie voted to evict Blue, Felicia voted to evict Jared, Mecole voted to evict Jared, America voted to evict Jared, and Jag voted to evict Jared.

Jared Fields was evicted on a 6-1 vote.

Jared went to meet with Julie, but he was not sent home. He became a Big Brother Zombie.

Cirie's face as they head to commercial. As a parent this is probably devastating for her, she has no reason to know Jared will have a shot to return. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/WQD4K2Lg5C — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 22, 2023

Cameron and Jared return to the house as zombies. They will live in the house, and one will get a chance to return to the game. Details will come later.

Outside the house, it was revealed that several Big Brother alums are playing on The Traitors 2. This is a new reality television show airing on Peacock.

There are no more Wednesday night episodes for Big Brother 25. September 27 is now the day the Survivor 45 cast will debut.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.