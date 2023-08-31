Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who gets voted out tonight?

The Big Brother 25 cast has a new Eviction Ceremony on August 31.

Blue Kim and Jag Bains are the two houseguests who remain on the block.

Cameron Hardin won the Pressure Cooker and decided his best move was to take out Jag or Blue.

Cameron kept his nominations the same when Red Utley won the Power of Veto.

Now it’s time for another eviction vote, but it could get thrown out based on the new Big Brother superpower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will the BB Power of Invincibility holder use their power on Thursday night?

Who gets voted out tonight on Big Brother 25?

Much flip-flopping has taken place this week in the Big Brother house.

Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher made a big push to evict Blue, even while the showmance between Jared and Blue developed further.

During the chaos, Felicia Cannon tried to make a deal with Jared, after which Jared told his mom about it.

As it currently stands, Jag is in trouble. That could shift, but Jag appears doomed.

The eviction vote could be unanimous (again), even though there is footage for producers to insinuate a close vote.

Spoilers about who won the BB25 superpower have also come out, with many houseguests worried about how it impacts the game.

Several houseguests are very paranoid about how the power will affect them, which may have hurt Jag’s chances to stay in the game.

And based on who won the superpower, it likely won’t get used during the August 31 episode. The last chance to use the power will come during the September 7 episode.

Jag’s instincts were terrible from the beginning & has been miserable ever since. Cutest saddest ex chicken. 😭🥰 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/oHqMVHObVL — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 31, 2023

More news and notes from Big Brother

The August 31 episode will be a busy one, likely meaning no HOH gets crowned before the hour is up.

The producers will have to show the secret competition for power, the chats about the eviction vote, and then the eviction vote in less than an hour.

A new season of Big Brother is also in the works. News about Big Brother 26 has come out, possibly hinting at a new season debuting this winter.

Fans can apply to be on the show and compete to win that $750,000 prize.

Due to the updates on the Hollywood strikes, CBS may need more content to air this winter and spring.

cory and america discuss the jag situation

america: lets all get in a room and see what cirie the mastermind comes up with now #bb25 pic.twitter.com/nUB5nhshMN — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) August 31, 2023

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And for fans who only watch the episode, tuning in to the live feeds offers more depth about what is happening this season.

The Big Brother live feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.