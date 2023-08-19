Big Brother 25 spoilers: Week 3 Power of Veto winner, plan for Veto Meeting revealed

The veto results have been revealed on the live feeds.

These Big Brother 25 spoilers set the stage for the rest of the week, and a target is about to go home.

Backing up a bit, Felicia Cannon won the Head of Household Competition for Week 3.

Felicia relished getting some power in the game and seemed good at it.

The Nomination Ceremony finished with Cameron Hardin and Jag Bains on the block.

And Cameron was nominated as a pawn, with Felicia urging him to win the Power of Veto.

What happened with the Week 3 Power of Veto?

Felicia, Cameron, and Jag were the first three veto players. Izzy Gleicher, Red Utley, and Cory Wurtenberger joined them in the challenge. And Bowie Jane served as the host.

The six players are noteworthy due to the backdoor plan that Felicia was working with.

Some celebrating occurred after the veto players were selected because it meant Hisam Goueli could not compete.

The feeds went down for the Veto Competition, and when they returned, Jag was revealed as the winner.

Cirie likes entertaining all her options. That in itself doesn't make her a poor player. But maybe she ought to be a little more selective about the ideas she shares with Izzy, who's pretty much game for anything that Cirie puts out there. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/T6sbB5A5l5 — whisperintherain (@MrRainWhisper) August 19, 2023

Veto Meeting plans on Big Brother 25

Jag hosts the Veto Meeting scheduled for Monday (August 21).

Jag will take himself off the block and force the HOH to name a replacement nominee.

Felicia wants that to happen. She plans to put Hisam on the block next to Cameron.

This means Cameron or Hisam goes home at the August 24 Eviction Ceremony.

And as it stands, the BB25 house is looking at unanimously voting to evict Hisam.

Unless something big happens in the house, Hisam will be heading home soon.

Can Hisam figure out a way to survive another week? Stay tuned!

If Hisam ends up going otb I'm excited for the meltdown he's gonna have #bb25 pic.twitter.com/qDfkrlyPH1 — sarah 🌻 (@taylorwthelays) August 19, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.