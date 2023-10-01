Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto results present drama

The Big Brother 25 Veto Competition for this week has been played.

It sets the stage for the Veto Meeting on Monday (October 2) and the upcoming Eviction Ceremony (October 5).

Cameron Hardin won the Head of Household Competition this week.

He was back in power shortly after securing a spot in the house through a Battle Back Competition.

Kaitlyn Herman from BB20 had some amusing thoughts about the “easy” challenge.

Jared Fields was sent home, leaving behind a mom on the warpath (Cirie Fields).

Cirie would have loved a week with Cameron and Cory Wurtenberger on the block.

Spoilers heading into the Veto Competition

The HOH (Cameron) had regular conversations with every houseguest ahead of the Nomination Ceremony.

During that process, Felicia Cannon tried to make a deal with Cameron, but he turned her down.

Felicia and Mecole Hayes became the Week 9 nominees.

Felicia also appeared to be the target, and Cameron spoke about needing to send her home.

It’s possible he was playing things up for the live feed cameras because his nominees opened the path for backdoor options.

America Lopez, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim were chosen to be the additional veto players.

Blue also spoke to Jared through the live feeds about how she would now approach the game.

#BB25

Jag-Do you want to go camping after this?

Matt-Are you asking me on a date? That's not appropriate. I'm a teacher, you're a student. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1vDrUqn6Ns — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 30, 2023

Who won the Power of Veto on Saturday?

The live feeds were down for most of Saturday. It gave fans much time to think about what Cameron might do. Some fans have become convinced he has a hidden target — like when he said one thing and then nominated Felicia and Izzy Gleicher in Week 6.

Cameron won the Power of Veto.

Cameron will host the Veto Meeting on Monday (October 2). That’s when the final nominees for the week will be set.

The BB25 cast will vote to evict one on Thursday night (October 5).

The evicted houseguest is the final person going home before the jury phase.

Everyone who survives Week 9 is guaranteed (at least) a spot on the BB25 jury. The jury will vote on the Big Brother 25 winner on finale night.

#BBCameron stepped up to the challenge to determine his #BB25 fate.



Catch up on the drama in Thursday’s episode now! https://t.co/qxHsl9DvK7 pic.twitter.com/TwKuO21Gmn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 30, 2023

Jared Feilds has been doing Big Brother exit interviews this week. He has spoken about his relationship with Blue, leaving Cirie behind, and his regrets about playing the game.

The arrival of the Fall 2023 television schedule forced CBS to shift the Big Brother episodes.

Here is the updated BB25 episode schedule for October. It now includes Tuesday night content.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.