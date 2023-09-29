Kaitlyn Herman pokes fun at Zombie Challenge, still upset about BB20 puzzle

The latest episode of Big Brother 25 featured a Battle Back Challenge.

Cameron Hardin had to elevate a ball up a zombie and into its hand. He had three minutes to finish the task.

Many Big Brother fans felt it was an easy challenge, but he struggled at it early on.

Cameron finished the challenge and earned a return to the BB25 cast. It also sent Jared Fields home.

Many reactions to the challenge were posted on social media. And one of them came from Kaitlyn Herman.

Kaitlyn was a Big Brother 20 cast member and played in the Summer 2018 season.

Big Brother 25 challenge does not impress Kaitlyn Herman

Below is a brief breakdown (in pictures) of the Do or Die Competition.

The challenge was intense to watch live and featured on Big Brother Season 25, Episode 24.

Zombie Cameron wins his Do or Die comp and wins and returns in the game #BB25 pic.twitter.com/BJ7JJplSa1 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB25 (@89razorskate20) September 29, 2023

After Cameron completed the challenge, Kaitlyn posted about it on social media.

“2.30 to pick up a puzzle, push it under a door, and rebuild it standing up. And THREE MINUTES TO PUT A BALL IN A HOLE????” Kaitlyn wrote.

Big Brother 20’s Kaitlyn Herman shares her thoughts on a BB25 challenge. Pic credit: @kaitcoaching/Twitter

For fans who don’t remember, Kaitlyn was evicted from Big Brother 20 but got a chance to return.

All she had to do was complete a puzzle of herself to rejoin her housemates.

Below is a video of that puzzle challenge, where Kaitlyn struggled.

I need either Cameron or Jared to fail the zombie puzzle this week on Thursday like Kaitlyn did in BB20! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/qZsg6TuoeC — Josh❤️Blue Beetle, Superman BB25 #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) September 24, 2023

Some Big Brother fans have said the BB20 challenge wasn’t fair, while others have stated it was easy.

Regardless of fan opinions, it is still a moment that Big Brother fans talk about on social media.

Kaitlyn also recently posted about the panic attack that Brandon Donlon had during the Survivor 45 season premiere.

Despite Brandon struggling in the first episode, Survivor 45 voted out someone else at the Tribal Council.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.