Survivor 45 spoilers: Who got voted off?

A new season of Survivor began on Wednesday night.

The 18 castaways were introduced, and host Jeff Probst had them competing immediately.

The tribes had to compete in an extensive challenge, with the winning tribe getting a flint.

Bruce Perreault returned for a second chance after getting medically evacuated in his first season.

Episodes for the new season are 90 minutes each, and it was all filmed in Fiji.

Two Brandons are in the cast, but one is going by Brando.

Survivor 45 tribes

The 18 people were put into the three tribes listed below.

Reba tribe (red): Julie Alley, Austin Li Coon, Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, Drew Basile, Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha, and Dee Valladares.

Lulu tribe (yellow): Sabiyah Broderick, Kaleb Gebrewold, Brandon Donlon, Sean Edwards, Emily Flippen, and Hannah Rose.

Belo tribe (blue): Kendra McQuarrie, Brando Meyer, Bruce Perreault, Kellie Nalbandian, Jake O’Kane, and Katurah Topps.

Here is a link to the full Survivor 45 cast bios.

An intense challenge to begin Survivor 45

Reba won the first challenge and earned flint. Lulu and Belo would have to wait.

Brandon had to see medical after getting exhausted during the swimming portion.

Kaleb and Sabiyah volunteered to compete in a Sweat and Savvy Challenge to get Lulu their flint and machete.

Brando and Jake volunteered for Belo.

It was a head-to-head battle, forcing the duos to compete against each other in two challenges.

Belo and Lulu failed at the challenge, leaving their tribes with no flint, pot, or machete.

The Belo women immediately bonded and formed a three-person alliance (Kendra, Kellie, and Katurah) while the guys were at the challenge.

Emily at Lulu felt the challenge participants took a Survivor Advantage instead of getting flint.

Immunity up for grabs

Belo won the first Immunity Challenge. They also won camp supplies.

Reba finished in second, which kept the same as well.

Lulu struggled in the extensive challenge and had a date with Jeff Probst at Tribal Council.

Back at Lulu, Hannah thought about quitting, but Brandon convinced her to stay. Brandon also said he was suffering from acid reflux.

There were also many debates about who to vote out, but they were unclear about who would become the real target.

The first Survivor 45 Tribal Council

After the six Lulu members spoke to Jeff about their brief experience (three days) in Fiji, they approached a vote.

But before they could vote, Hannah stated that she was missing home too much and wanted to get voted out. She wanted food and a comfy bed.

Rather than even get to the parchment, Jeff asked the Lulu members if they were voting out Hannah. And they did.

Hannah Rose got voted out 5-0.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.