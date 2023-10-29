Big Brother 25 spoilers: Updates from live feeds, including who veto winner wants out

The latest Big Brother 25 spoilers reveal which houseguest is in trouble.

Week 13 is halfway over, with the BB25 cast nearly ready to name a new jury member.

America Lopez and Blue Kim got sent home during the Double Eviction, leaving just five people competing for the $750,000 prize.

America and Blue will return on finale night with the rest of the BB25 jury (including Cory Wurtenberger and Cameron Hardin) to vote for a winner.

Bowie Jane, Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Felicia Cannon, and Cirie Fields make up the final five.

And the endgame is quick, with the BB25 season finale airing on Thursday, November 9.

An HOH, the nominees, and the veto results

Matt Klotz won the Head of Household Competition for Week 13.

This is the first time Matt has been in power, and he loves having control of the HOH Room.

Matt even received a letter from Reilly Smedley as part of his HOH basket. Reilly is a member of the BB25 cast who got evicted earlier in the season. Matt has had a crush on her all season.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields became the Week 13 nominees. Matt wanted to honor his alliance with Jag Bains and Bowie Jane.

Everyone played for the Power of Veto, and Jag won it again. This guaranteed Jag a spot in the final four and notched him another challenge victory.

A debate among Big Brother fans continues to be about whether or not people made huge mistakes by allowing Jag to remain in the game.

Who is the eviction target this week on Big Brother 25?

Matt is the HOH, and Jag has the Power of Veto. It puts them on equal footing to decide who goes to the jury house next.

Jag wants to vote out Cirie, and Bowie Jane has agreed with that thought.

But they also discussed doing what Matt wants at the Eviction Ceremony.

The Veto Meeting hasn’t happened yet, but the final nominees will likely be Cirie and Felicia.

Will Matt take this chance to get Cirie out? Or is the side-alliance he made with her enough for him to tell Bowie Jane and Jag to vote out Felicia?

Meanwhile, Cirie and Felicia have hatched a plan to get Jag to use the POV, but that may be a lost cause this late in the season.

America Lopez went after Bowie Jane in her exit interview, calling her various names and talking down about her gameplay.

Blue Kim praised the game Felicia Cannon has played, possibly because she thinks Felicia is the mom of Jared Fields.

There is a bonus eviction episode added to the Big Brother schedule. It will help the houseguests get down to a final three.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.