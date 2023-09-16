Big Brother 25 spoilers: POV results are in, and so is a plan

The Big Brother 25 cast played the Week 7 Veto Competition on Saturday.

Several houseguests knew they needed to win the Power of Veto to survive another week.

And one houseguest had constructed a plan to quit BB25 based on the results.

Jared Fields won the Endurance Challenge Thursday night, giving him the power to nominate people.

Jared put America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger on the block at his Nomination Ceremony.

Leftover resentment from Jared’s fight with Cory on the live feeds led to him being on the block.

Veto anticipation and several plans

Jared’s plan for the week was to send Cameron Hardin home.

A backdoor plan was put in motion, with Jared pushing to keep Cameron out of the Veto Competition.

But Cameron’s chip got drawn, giving him a shot to save himself.

Jag Bains and Bowie Jane were the other two people who joined Cameron, Cory, America, and Jared in the POV battle.

Jared convinced America, Cory, and Jag to use the POV if they won it. And he told them that if they didn’t keep Cameron from winning it, one of them was going home.

Cameron had also told Cory and America he would save one of them if he won the POV. It set the groundwork for the trio to work together.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto.

Jag can save America or Cory from the block. He can also keep nominations the same and work with Cameron, as he said he would in the HOH Room last week.

But Jag may have only agreed to keep Cameron off the block to stay off his radar. Jag could also use the excuse that it wouldn’t be him nominating Cameron, and in his mind, he might not be breaking any deals.

The most likely scenario is that Jag uses the POV to save Cory or America, and Cameron is named the replacement nominee.

The Veto Meeting is on Monday, where the nominees will be finalized.

More drama from the Big Brother house

Jared pushed Izzy under the bus by lying about her to his mom. The move made no sense because they were alone in the HOH Room.

Footage of that conversation may appear in an episode later this season.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.