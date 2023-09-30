Big Brother 25 spoilers: Odd POV plans from the new HOH?

Cameron Hardin has several plans this week on Big Brother 25.

But some Big Brother fans are scratching their heads about his methodology.

Cameron returned after winning the Battle Back Challenge against Jared Fields.

This was another chance for Cameron to make a big move shortly after getting targeted for eviction. Again.

Cameron nominated Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes for eviction. This is the second time Cameron has put Felicia on the block this season and the first time Mecole has been on the block.

The ladies then had a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition on Saturday (September 30).

What is Cameron’s real plan with the Power of Veto?

Cameron’s initial target remains Felicia.

He is targeting Felicia to get her out of the house before the jury phase.

Is this just a distraction technique? Possibly. He has done it before. But the live feed coverage suggests he wants her evicted.

If Mecole wins the Power of Veto, Cameron plans to name Blue Kim as the replacement nominee.

Cameron recently made a new alliance with Blue, suggesting he wants to keep her around. So maybe Blue is just a pawn?

If Mecole does win the POV, several other scenarios do arise.

Cameron has also noted that he wants to target Cory Wurtenberger, but not yet.

That could change if he gets uncomfortable with Cory’s game moves over the weekend.

And some Big Brother fans are convinced Cameron is toying with people before ultimately backdooring Cirie Fields.

America Lopez, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim were selected as the additional Veto Competition players.

Chaos could ensue if Blue wins the POV and saves a nominee. What if Blue were to save Felicia? That could lead to some fun times on the Big Brother live feeds.

4/6 of the veto players are women. Surely a woman will win this comp after so long #BB25



Matt wins:pic.twitter.com/ywg0BfzsQZ — Gerard Paul (@Reality_GP) September 30, 2023

The Week 9 Veto Competition happens later on Saturday (September 30). The resulting Veto Meeting will be hosted on Monday (October 2).

Felicia tried to make a deal with Cameron before being nominated again, but he turned her down.

There were also moments caught on the feeds where Felicia talked to herself about the latest house flip.

Veto players are Felicia 💗,Meme 💞,Blue(Felicia picked her as hg choice), Cameron, and Matt 💓..Jag 💞 is hosting the competition..Matt dear you DO NOT need to win this veto 😩 please don't Matt's 💞 asked where is Cirie,s chip #BB25 credit @BBFeedsFairy pic.twitter.com/UM0YVLE716 — QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) (@jillsteet05) September 30, 2023

Kaitlyn Herman from Big Brother 20 commented on the challenge Cameron got to play in to return to BB25.

She felt it was easy and is still frustrated about the puzzle she failed to complete on BB20.

As a reminder, Wednesday episodes are done this season. CBS shifted the Fall 2023 schedule to fit in Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here is the updated BB25 October schedule from CBS.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.