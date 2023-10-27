Big Brother 25 spoilers: Final five HOH takes power

Big Brother 25 spoilers from the live feeds reveal the new HOH.

The houseguests played in a new Head of Household Competition late Thursday night.

They had just evicted Blue Kim and America Lopez in back-to-back unanimous votes.

Footage of America and Blue heading to the jury house will appear on the November 2 episode.

But it was back to business for the final five players.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, and Matt Klotz survived the Double Eviction.

Who won the final five HOH Competition on Big Brother 25?

The feeds were down for most of Thursday evening.

When the cameras turned back on, Matt Klotz was shown with the HOH key around his neck.

Matt has become the HOH for the first time this season.

Hot off of winning that important Veto Competition on Double Eviction night, Matt now gets real power in the house.

On Friday (October 27), Matt will nominate two people for eviction.

Everyone plays for the Power of Veto this week, so the POV winner holds lots of power. It could lead to an exciting Veto Meeting for the houseguests.

The most likely scenario is that two of Felicia Cannon, Cirie Fields, and Bowie Jane are nominated.

But Matt has a difficult decision to make. Does he honor his final three with Jag and Bowie Jane?

Does he want to stick with the final four he made with Felicia, Cirie, and Jag?

Or maybe this is where he declares allegiance to Cirie and Jag by nominating Felicia and Bowie Jane.

Only two weeks remain before the Big Brother 25 winner gets announced, so each remaining houseguest has played the game for 86 days.

America saying Jag and Matt gonna win



Maybe if you and Cory didn’t help them get there and being obsessed with Cirie, we will have a different out come #bb25 pic.twitter.com/4Scyd9xQOn — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@lyndashinobi) October 27, 2023

More from Big Brother

America said she would be a bitter BB25 jury member. That was before her eviction, though. Will she remain bitter after being eliminated?

A special Big Brother eviction episode has also been revealed. It will shake things up and give fans a reason to tune in on a different night for that eviction.

Here is the TV schedule for the final weeks of BB25.

Cory and America get their reunion in the jury house, and they will be on the stage for the finale this November.

#BB25 Matt, Bowie, and Jag discuss all of their wins. Jag says they need to win veto – time for him to step up. pic.twitter.com/CD5368skue — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 27, 2023

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Parmount+.

Live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.