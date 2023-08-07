Big Brother 25 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used?

The first Veto Meeting for Big Brother 25 took place on Monday.

This is where the winner of the Veto Competition decides whether or not to use the Power of Veto.

It also finalized the nominations for the week, with the first Eviction Ceremony coming on Thursday night (August 10).

Reilly Smedley became the first Head of Household for the season. She then saved Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger from the block.

Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon remained on the block as the two nominees after Reilly chose to save Jared and Cory.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Winning the Power of Veto would mean Kirsten or Felicia could take themselves off the block. But Kirsten was the primary target, and Felicia was a pawn.

Who won the Power of Veto on BB25?

The first Veto Competition of the summer was played on Saturday.

Kirsten, Felicia, and Reilly were the first three players as the new nominees and the HOH.

They were joined by Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, and Hisam Goueli.

Hisam won the Power of Veto, giving him some early power in the game.

Within the Big Brother 25 alliances that are in place, Hisam is not working with HOH Reilly. This meant that Hisam could go off script at the Veto Meeting.

Reilly planned to keep the nominees the same and have the houseguests vote out Kirsten. But would Hisam want to shake things up?

#BB25 Reilly just wants to confirm that Hisam won't be using the veto? He assures her that he won't be using it. Hisam really likes Reilly, he thinks they would work well together – they're comp beasts. Reilly agrees, she's been paranoid about next wk because of it. pic.twitter.com/aPX9yQfb6P — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 6, 2023

Did the Power of Veto get used?

The first Veto Meeting of the summer took place on Monday (August 7).

Hisam was tasked with either using the veto to save someone or leaving the nominees on the block.

Hisam did not use the Power of Veto.

Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon stayed on the block, with one of them getting evicted during the August 10 episode.

On a season based on shaking things up, fans should prepare for anything to take place on that night.

Many Big Brother fans believe the rumors of an 18th houseguest joining the game soon. That would create more chaos.

If an 18th person does join the show, it’s also possible that the August 10 Eviction Ceremony could get tossed out. Stay tuned.

There is a free option to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds this summer. It means fans don’t have to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the hamsters after hours.

And here is a breakdown of the BB25 episode schedule and when fans should tune in next.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.