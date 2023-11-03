Big Brother 25 spoilers: Bowie Jane’s nominations revealed

The Big Brother 25 cast is moving quickly toward its final three.

On Thursday night, Cirie Fields became the newest member of the BB25 jury.

She joins Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, Blue Kim, and Cameron Hardin in the jury house.

That left Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz as the final four.

Before the episode ended, Bowie Jane won her third HOH Competition of the season.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bowie Jane’s Big Brother resume looks pretty good.

Who did Bowie Jane nominate for eviction on Big Brother 25?

Late on Thursday evening, the final four houseguests had a new Nomination Ceremony.

Bowie Jane was asked to nominate two people, meaning she would have to place Matt or Jag on the block.

While she maintained that Felicia is her target this week, it is the Power of Veto winner who holds all the power. The person who wins the final Veto Competition helps decide who becomes the sixth jury member.

After talking things over with Jag and Matt, Bowie Jane came up with her nominees.

At the Week 14 Nomination Ceremony, Felicia Cannon and Matt Klotz hit the block.

This is the first time that Matt has been nominated.

Big Brother fans can predict that Felicia will have a Diary Room session where she talks about being on the block again.

#BB25 Bowie thinks Fe is in DR saying they're all going to turn on each other. Jag doesn't think she is. She knows they aren't turning on each other. They've gotta focus and win the veto because Fe could win. Jag tells Bowie to play like her life is on the line. pic.twitter.com/SvlyFZ39zB — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) November 3, 2023

Why were Big Brother nominees so quick this time?

The Big Brother episode schedule has an eviction on Sunday night (November 5). To get there, the final four houseguests have to play a sped-up week.

After the nominees on Thursday, they will play in a Veto Competition on Friday (November 3) and likely have the Veto Meeting on Saturday (November 4).

This is a slight trick by producers to ensure fans tune in for the Sunday night episode, even though it airs late on CBS.

When the Sunday installment concludes, Big Brother fans will know the final three. Only Bowie Jane has a guaranteed spot. It means she can relax a bit for the next few days.

Felicia is cam talking. She knows she is going to Final 2. God showed it to her in a dream before she got into the house and now she has to watch it play out in 7 days. She thinks she is winning #BB25. pic.twitter.com/qMiQSXeacH — Dolffica Johnson #BB25 (@Dolffica) November 3, 2023

More from Big Brother

Voting is open for America’s Favorite Houseguest. This is where the fans reward their favorite player with a $50,000 prize.

Outside the house, many Big Brother alums dressed up for Halloween. That included Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend dressing as a BB25 showmance.

Less than a week remains until everyone learns the name of the Big Brother 25 winner.

Here is the schedule for the final BB25 episodes.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.