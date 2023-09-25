Big Brother 25: Jared Fields tries to blame Cirie Fields for what he told Blue

The Big Brother 25 live feeds catch nearly everything in the house.

Even when the online coverage is down, houseguests are being filmed 24/7.

This is not a secret, but sometimes it seems like Jared Fields has forgotten.

One such instance happened soon after Izzy Gleicher got evicted.

Jared pushed Izzy under the bus, telling his mom (Cirie Fields) that she may have released their secret.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Izzy stayed true to her word and never revealed the family connection. That didn’t stop Jared from lying about her.

Here is a video link to Jared lying to Cirie. It showed that Cirie still trusts Izzy, no matter what Jared says.

Jared continues pushing the false narrative

The showmance between Jared and Blue Kim ended after he got evicted. They have reunited since then, but Jared seems more worried that Blue will turn on him, especially since he keeps lashing out.

Blue knows part of Jared’s secret. He tried to brag about having his mom in the house. He also let Blue believe his mother is Felicia Cannon, but Blue may have connected the dots.

Worried that the secret will come out, Jared continuously lies to his mom. And now he is trying to shift blame to Cirie, saying on the live feeds that she may have outed them.

Is Jared gaslighting his mom, even though she can watch the episodes later?

Below is a new clip from the feeds where Jared accuses his mom of slipping up with a story she recently told Blue.

cams cut into a jared-cirie convo talking about "her" (I think blue). jared saying he'll never give it up, cirie saying she's nervous she might slip up, brief interruption, cirie saying, "I didn't know you told her."



Jared might have told Cirie that he told Blue the secret?#bb25 pic.twitter.com/j7mAMGxh1U — sal (@sanguinesal) September 24, 2023

More from Big Brother 25

Scary Week has been an odd one for the BB25 cast.

They should have just called it Dead Week since nothing is happening.

Many Big Brother fans became frustrated that the Double Eviction was scrapped.

Instead of two people going home and the game advancing, nobody went home.

It led to a former Big Brother winner making fun of the production team.

A new season of The Traitors is coming to Peacock. The reality competition series has become a smash hit for the network.

Here is the full Tratiors Season 2 cast. It features two Big Brother winners and the queen of Survivor.

For anyone who missed the fight between Cirie, Jared, and Felicia, the clip below showcases part of it.

This was so infuriating to me to watch tonight. As if CIRIE and JARED aren't keeping the biggest secret and lying to Felicia while coming down on her for "lies" and for her very justified vote. They're the King and Queen of turning it around on others! #BB25 https://t.co/4rEl9kOJhC — S #BB25 (@superhuge_sib) September 25, 2023

Upcoming episodes for Big Brother 25 have shifted dates and times. The network had to make room for Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

All previous episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 is on CBS.