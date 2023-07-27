Big Brother 25 house tour teased, hints at theme revealed

The Big Brother 25 house made a guest appearance during the 25th-anniversary show.

Host Julie Chen Moonves and the producers had hinted that the BB25 theme would be teased on Wednesday night.

But the segment during the one-hour event was really short, with just a few brief glimpses inside the rebuilt house.

The BB25 cast gets to enjoy a new space and a new look this summer. And fans got their first look.

So what is the Big Brother 2023 theme? That’s still unclear, but there are some possible guesses.

Fans need a full Big Brother 25 house tour from host Julie Chen Moonves.

Julie did reveal the BB25 logo, which has hints about the theme in it as well.

A look inside the Big Brother 25 house

The living room and an upstairs gaming room were shown during the special.

Are those stars on the wall of the upstairs room?

It’s giving old school big brother…

I haven’t watched the spoilers or anything for the new upcoming season but I doubt there bringing new cast members back.#BigBrother #bb25 pic.twitter.com/EHOfmpgK2C — LIYAH| WHITNEY 4 THE WIN🤭 (@gottvanjie) July 27, 2023

An extensive view of the BB25 house is shared in the tweet below, showing the nomination chairs and a big 25 emblem on the wall.

Looking up at the second floor, some portals have a Star Wars feel. Are the producers tipping their hat to a spaceship feel?

First look at the #BB25 house pic.twitter.com/nolMPQTM7y — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 27, 2023

And many viewers noticed the telescope on a table in the living room. Is this another hint that a space theme could be part of this summer?

Am I reading too much into this Telescope Binoculars Spyglass with wooden tripod? 🤔🤷🏾‍♀️#BB25 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/TqDlqXg0zf — Soul burner🔥 💣💥😼💪🏾🖤 (@MelliKa_boom) July 27, 2023

While Julie was being interviewed during the special, she also had what appeared to be a space suit in the background.

Going with a space theme would allow the season to go in many different directions with challenges and twists.

With all the build-up for the anniversary show, it also seemed like more information about the season would get released. It wasn’t.

More news about Big Brother

A more extensive house tour will come out before the season begins, but it’s also nearly time to reveal the Big Brother 25 cast.

The release date for the BB25 cast is coming up quickly, and then the season premiere airs on Wednesday, August 2.

CBS has also released the early BB25 episode schedule for this summer.

Expect the live feeds to return, with Paramount+ providing additional access to subscribers. The streaming service will also give fans another way to watch episodes.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.