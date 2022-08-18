Big Brother 24: What to expect from the big two-hour episode

Julie Chen Moonves has a big surprise for the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

Big Brother fans will get two hours of action during the August 18 episode of the show. It will be a big night, especially with the introduction of a huge new twist.

It all begins at 9/8c on the evening of Thursday, August 18. By the end of the episode, the house will be split up, and the new twist will have taken over the game.

As viewers might expect, the episode will begin with the Veto Meeting and the revelation of the final nominees for the week. The producers decided to save that to make sure more people tuned in this time.

When host Julie Chen Moonves welcomes the viewers, she may also begin explaining how the night is going to work. The biggest thing is that the house will be split into two groups of five, but they are being very secretive with the details on how it will work.

After the final nominees for the week have been set, we will likely see some taped footage from earlier in the week about how people are planning to vote, and then Julie will host the Eviction Ceremony.

Terrance Higgins or Indy Santos will become the first member of the Big Brother 24 jury, and then the episode is really going to get down to business.

Big Brother House Split

The leaked information about the BB24 twist indicates that one group of five houseguests will live outside in the backyard, and the other group will be living inside. They will each be controlled by a unique HOH, who will be determined by a challenge a bit earlier.

The make-up of these groups could lead to some riveting drama on the Big Brother live feeds as the week progresses, especially since they will be playing a full week of Big Brother while being cut off from the other group.

Will The Leftovers survive a week where they can’t meet? Will the Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider showmance last if they get split up? There are a lot of interesting scenarios that could play out.

Lots of Big Brother live feed spoilers

The Big Brother live feeds are going to be packed with revelations over the next week, including which houseguests have become primary targets for eviction within their own groups. It could lead to a lot of drama with people getting cut off from people they like to hang out with in the house.

It will lead to interesting episodes coming up on the Big Brother TV schedule, including a Double Eviction.

To catch up on any of the previous episodes from this summer, everything is available for streaming through Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.