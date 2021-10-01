Big Brother 23: Which houseguests already want to play again?

Xavier Prather beat Derek Frazier to win Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 just named its winner this season, but there are already members of the BB23 cast who have stated that they want to return to the game on a future season.

The long hiatus until the next summer season of the show began when Xavier Prather was named the Big Brother 23 winner, but at least we will get a new season of Celebrity Big Brother this winter.

Of course, there are people from the BB23 cast that Big Brother fans would want to see play the game again, especially Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell, who became two of the favorite houseguests in the game this summer.

Tiffany was even named America’s Favorite Houseguest and she won a $50,000 prize along with it.

Which Big Brother 23 houseguests want to play again?

Below is a breakdown of the members of the BB23 cast and which ones of them told Us Weekly that they want to return for another season of the show.

There are definitely a lot of people who would like a second chance, but not everyone can come back.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Azah Awasum and Sarah Beth Steagall reportedly need to think about it, with both seemingly frustrated about how the season went when they answered questions shortly after getting eliminated.

Kyland Young, Derek Xiao, and Hannah Chaddha each said they would “love” to play the game again, and they all mentioned some form of All-Stars.

#BBXavier tells us how it felt to make it to the final 2, be part of Big Brother history, and ultimately win #BB23. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5oVKH2KK05 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 1, 2021

Tiffany Mitchell didn’t seem completely sure, but she said she would “probably” play again, and Claire Rehfuss also said she would play again if the producers asked her to return.

Brent Champagne said that he already asked about coming back for another season, so we will see if he gets that shot.

Alyssa Lopez, Britini D’Angelo, Christian Birkenberger, Whitney Williams, Brent Champagne, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Travis Long, Derek Frazier, and Xavier Prather also answered the question in the video shared below.

Travis and Frenchie each said that they would have to massively change their games if they returned for another shot.

Big Brother 24 and Celebrity Big Brother on the way

On finale night, host Julie Chen Moonves let us know that Big Brother 24 is coming out in Summer 2022. Applications are already open online, so people who think they have what it takes to compete on the BB24 cast can already apply.

Before that happens, we will get to see CBB3 take place this winter, so we can start guessing about who might want to play the game. It will be very interesting to see which celebrities are up for it and we just hope that it is a group of people who won’t complain about being in the house.

Once the buzz starts to die down from Big Brother 23 coming to a close, we definitely expect more names to start popping up in Celebrity Big Brother rumors, so stay tuned.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts on CBS in February 2022.