Big Brother fans got to vote on who won America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

Over the past week or so, people have been able to submit votes in support of any member of the BB23 cast.

Even though all 16 houseguests were in the running, only one of them was going to leave the game with the nice $50,000 prize.

For the Summer 2021 season, host Julie Chen Moonves noted that the prize had been doubled from its original $25,000. That was big news and it was going to change the life of the winner.

We recently did a look back at some of the other Big Brother AFH winners over the years, which include Nicole Anthony, Elissa Slater, and Cody Nickson.

Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 23?

Right after the overall Big Brother 23 winner was revealed (Xavier Prather), host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the Summer 2021 AFH winner.

Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell were announced as the top two vote-getters and Julie said that the vote was very close.

Julie then revealed that Tiffany was named America’s Favorite Houseguest and she gets $50,000 for the honor. She thanked America and she was extremely excited about it all. She also joked that the money was all hers and she wouldn’t be sharing it with her son.

Some more news from the world of Big Brother

Next up for Big Brother fans is a brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

CBS decided to bring back the celebrity version of the reality competition show and announced that Celebrity Big Brother 3 arrives this winter.

We don’t yet know who will be on the BB Celeb 3 cast, but that news should come out as the winter months draw a little closer.

Hopefully, the producers work hard to put only people in the house who actually want to compete and don’t mind staying in the house for the entire season. That hasn’t always been the case, with some past celebrities complaining constantly or even quitting the show.

Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the Celebrity Big Brother host and we expect the season premiere to arrive sometime in the month of January or February 2022.

Stay tuned because as soon as we learn more specifics about the winter campaign, we will make sure to pass them on to all Big Brother fans.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to CBS in Winter 2022.