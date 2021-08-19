Big Brother 23 spoilers: Did the Power of Vetos get used this week?

Kyland and Alyssa each won a Power of Veto during Week 6 on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers coming from the live feeds revealed what happened with the Power of Vetos that came into play this past week. That information was held back from CBS audiences in order to make a future episode a bit more exciting.

Alyssa Lopez won the OTEV Veto Competition. By winning the challenge, Alyssa earned the Power of Veto and a chance to change the nominations. As a reminder, Kyland Young had placed Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier on the block.

Due to the Veto Derby, where Kyland bet on Alyssa to win the Veto Competition, he earned a Power of Veto for himself. It was also a way to manipulate the results, as he intentionally threw the Veto Competition to Alyssa.

At the Veto Ceremony that was held on Monday (August 16), Alyssa and Kyland each had a chance to alter the nominees and shake up how the game progressed.

Did Alysa or Kyland use the Power of Veto this week on Big Brother?

At the Veto Ceremony, Alyssa was up first with her Power of Veto. After planning it out with Kyland, Alyssa declined to use the POV. She decided to keep the nominations the same and not take a chance at really altering how the game would progress this week.

When Kyland had his turn, he used his Power of Veto to save Claire from the block. This was planned out well in advance, leading to Kyland then putting Britini D’Angelo on the block. He never really seriously considered any other option at that point, with his plan being to send Britini right out the front door.

A look ahead at the Big Brother 2021 summer season

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, there is already a plan in place for the Britini vs. Derek eviction vote. By the end of the August 19 episode of Big Brother 23, we will know the name of the first BB23 jury member.

That jury member is going to be extremely bitter, especially since Kyland has given his word to Britini and Derek that they are safe for the week. A lot of people will say that this is just a game move, but the person getting sent to the jury house is not going to be on that same page with Kyland.

Moving forward, everyone that has made the BB23 jury is in line for a big paycheck, even if they don’t make it all the way to the final two this summer. And as for that final two, remember that the cash prize on the line is $750,000 this time around.

It’s also going to be time for the Big Brother houseguests to earn some more BB Bucks. That money can be applied to one of the other games that are available in the High Roller’s Room, with someone soon to get a shot at flipping the power in the house.

Here is an updated list of how many BB Bucks each houseguest has left.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.