Big Brother 23 Have-Nots: Week 2 punishments handed out

Kyland Young right before he won the Big Brother 23 HOH Competition. Pic credit: CBS

New Big Brother 23 Have-Nots were selected for Week 2, giving four new houseguests a chance to enjoy eating slop, taking cold showers, and sleeping in some very uncomfortable beds.

During Week 1, Team Kings were the Have-Nots. Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, and Sarah Beth Steagall were the first four houseguests that had to go through the punishments.

On Thursday night (July 15), Kyland Young won the Head of Household Competition. This meant that Team Queens is safe and it also kept Claire Rehfuss and Tiffany Mitchell from having to spend the night in the Have-Not Room.

If Travis Long had just survived one more night, he would have been safe from eviction, but instead, he became the first person sent home this summer.

Who are the Big Brother 23 Have-Nots?

The Have-Nots for the week are the members of Team Aces. Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Whitney Williams, and Hannah Chaddha have to go through the paces this week. Already, it seems they are not too keen on having to enjoy the slot for a while.

This will be the perfect week for CBS to show some footage of how Brent was shocked that the houseguests have to cook the slop for themselves and that the show didn’t provide someone to prepare it for them.

It’s definitely going to be a long week for Brent, Derek, Hannah, and Whitney.

Big Brother spoilers coming up soon

There are going to be a lot of additional Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds over the next 48 hours.

On Friday (July 16), the BB23 cast will take part in a new Wildcard Competition. It’s going to be an intense one, as Frenchie knows that he might need to secure safety if he wants to stay off the block this week. There is already turmoil within his team about who gets the chance to play for it.

Later on Friday, Kyland will host the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony. This is where he will be revealing his targets for eviction this week. There are a few different directions that he can go, which also raises the stakes for people who might want to play for safety.

On Saturday (July 17), the BB23 cast will then play in the Week 2 Veto Competition. Winning the Power of Veto comes with a lot of glamour this early in the season and it could really shake things up.

For readers who hadn’t seen it yet, Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling revealed who he is rooting for this season.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.