Big Brother 22 ratings impressive during penultimate week, despite Friday

The Big Brother 22 ratings for last week are pretty impressive for CBS as the show wraps up BB All-Stars 2.

The episodes that aired on Wednesday, October 21, and Thursday, October 22, turned in really nice numbers, giving CBS a clear indication that the reality competition show should be renewed.

The show also looked good on Monday, October 19, but the numbers for Friday, October 23, were really rough.

We aren’t going to spend too much time focusing on that recap episode from Friday night, though, as it was expected that the numbers wouldn’t be that great.

The early numbers estimate that just under three million people watched on Friday night. That’s not good at all, but it was an abnormal night for the show, and it only consisted of Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo reminiscing about the summer.

Big Brother ratings for Wednesday and Thursday

On Wednesday night, Big Brother had to go up against Game 2 of the World Series, and the show did quite well. More than seven million people watched the World Series on FOX, easily making it the most-watched program of the night.

Big Brother had an estimated 4.18 million viewers on Wednesday night after the adjustments, putting it right on par with previous weeks and turning in a slightly above average night for the entire season.

And on Thursday night, Big Brother had to go up against the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It meant most shows would take a big hit in that timeslot.

Big Brother held strong against the debate, pulling in an estimated 4.3 million viewers in the updated numbers, making it one of the most-watched episodes for the BB22 cast.

A lot of people tuned in to see Christmas Abbott getting evicted.

To put it all in perspective, numbers are still slightly down from Big Brother 21, but millions of people are tuning in to watch the important mid-week episodes.

This bodes well for the show to keep rolling, even if there were rough patches for fans this summer.

Outside of the Big Brother house

Survivor was taken off the CBS schedule, opening the door for the network to find some alternative programming this winter. That led to some rumors about Celebrity Big Brother USA returning for a third season.

That could certainly be fun to watch this winter.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen them yet, Christmas has been doing post-show interviews.

She has answered many questions and spoken about her relationship with Memphis Garrett and that fight with Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.