Big Brother 22 cast spoilers: Unofficial reveal of BB All-Stars 2 houseguests

The Big Brother 22 cast may have just been revealed. Though it has not yet been confirmed by CBS — so that means things could shift before the August 5 premiere — it comes from a reliable source.

A lot of the names on the Big Brother 22 cast will be familiar, with most of them popping up often in rumors that have floated around this summer.

This also seems to confirm what many people had already believed – Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez were removed from the show. Are they the ones Julie Chen said tested positive for COVID-19?

As you may quickly notice, these are the same 16 houseguests that we previously reported on based on a leak from Evel Dick Donato. It looks like he was right all along.

Big Brother 22 cast revealed

On Wednesday, August 5, the BB22 cast will enter the house for the first time. It is a live move-in event on CBS and Julie will be helping to usher in a new summer season of the show.

The image below showcases the 16 Big Brother 22 cast members who have been unofficially confirmed as playing the game this season.

Take a look and start thinking about who you want to become the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner.

Time to get this Big Brother party started

The two-hour premiere arrives on August 5 and then the race begins for the 16 returning houseguests. Episode 1 is likely to be packed with excitement and drama, especially as the house tries to figure out who will be in power.

Keep in mind that following the premiere episode, it’s going to be a wait until Episode 2, as CBS is not offering a new episode on Thursday night this week. We have a Big Brother schedule ready that breaks it all down.

This could also be a season where the live feeds become even more important because, with 16 people who have already played the game before, there is going to be a lot of strategizing that takes place outside of the weekly episodes.

The summer of fun is about to begin and it is going to be worth the wait to see the game in action again. OTEV, Zingbot, and Julie Chen are back to bring us all some continuity. The only question left is who will emerge as the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner.

Big Brother 22 debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.